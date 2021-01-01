Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S8 vs Galaxy S20 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S8 vs Galaxy S20

Самсунг Галакси С8
Samsung Galaxy S8
VS
Самсунг Галакси С20
Samsung Galaxy S20

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S8 (with Exynos 9 Octa 8895) that was released on March 29, 2017, against the Samsung Galaxy S20, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 990 and came out 35 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S8
  • Shows 8% longer battery life (84 vs 78 hours)
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20
  • 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (513K versus 230K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 33% higher maximum brightness (813 against 613 nits)
  • The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • The phone is 2-years and 11-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S8
vs
Galaxy S20

Display

Type Super AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 5.8 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2960 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 20:9
PPI 570 ppi 563 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen to body ratio 83.6% 89.5%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 99.8%
PWM 250 Hz 242 Hz
Response time 4.4 ms 8.5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S8
613 nits
Galaxy S20 +33%
813 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 148.9 mm (5.86 inches) 151.7 mm (5.97 inches)
Width 68.1 mm (2.68 inches) 69.1 mm (2.72 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 155 gramm (5.47 oz) 163 gramm (5.75 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue, Red, Pink Gray, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy S8
83.6%
Galaxy S20 +7%
89.5%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S8 and Samsung Galaxy S20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 8895 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2700 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.69 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.314 GHz: Exynos M2		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP20 Mali-G77 MP11
GPU clock 546 MHz 550 MHz
FLOPS ~349 GFLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 1794 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 1000 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S8
336
Galaxy S20 +177%
930
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S8
1432
Galaxy S20 +91%
2732
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S8
230144
Galaxy S20 +123%
513405
AnTuTu 8 Android Ranking (198th and 38th place)

Software

Operating system Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM One UI One UI 3.0
OS size 11.7 GB 20.1 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min) Yes (100% in 75 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S8
10:05 hr
Galaxy S20 +15%
11:53 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S8 +19%
14:32 hr
Galaxy S20
12:01 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S8 +71%
24:30 hr
Galaxy S20
14:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 1.1x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX333 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
Camera features - Pro mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S8 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2592 x 3872
Aperture f/1.7 f/2.2
Focal length 25 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.6" 1/3.2"
Video resolution 1440p при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 16 22
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S8
81.8 dB
Galaxy S20 +5%
85.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2017 February 2020
Release date April 2017 March 2020
Launch price ~ 687 USD ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) 0.315 W/kg 0.28 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.27 W/kg 1.52 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S20 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
23 (36.5%)
40 (63.5%)
Total votes: 63

