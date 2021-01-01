Samsung Galaxy S8 vs Galaxy S20
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S8 (with Exynos 9 Octa 8895) that was released on March 29, 2017, against the Samsung Galaxy S20, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 990 and came out 35 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S8
- Shows 8% longer battery life (84 vs 78 hours)
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20
- 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (513K versus 230K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3000 mAh
- Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Delivers 33% higher maximum brightness (813 against 613 nits)
- The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom
- Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
- The phone is 2-years and 11-months newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
72
95
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
45
86
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
69
74
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
52
76
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
81
94
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
61
84
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Dynamic AMOLED
|Size
|5.8 inches
|6.2 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2960 pixels
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|570 ppi
|563 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen to body ratio
|83.6%
|89.5%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.8%
|99.8%
|PWM
|250 Hz
|242 Hz
|Response time
|4.4 ms
|8.5 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|148.9 mm (5.86 inches)
|151.7 mm (5.97 inches)
|Width
|68.1 mm (2.68 inches)
|69.1 mm (2.72 inches)
|Thickness
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|155 gramm (5.47 oz)
|163 gramm (5.75 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue, Red, Pink
|Gray, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 8895
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2700 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.69 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.314 GHz: Exynos M2
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G71 MP20
|Mali-G77 MP11
|GPU clock
|546 MHz
|550 MHz
|FLOPS
|~349 GFLOPS
|~1196 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|1794 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 1000 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
336
Galaxy S20 +177%
930
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1432
Galaxy S20 +91%
2732
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
230144
Galaxy S20 +123%
513405
AnTuTu 8 Android Ranking (198th and 38th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|One UI
|One UI 3.0
|OS size
|11.7 GB
|20.1 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi/PMA
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min)
|Yes (100% in 75 min)
|Full charging time
|1:45 hr
|1:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:05 hr
Galaxy S20 +15%
11:53 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S8 +19%
14:32 hr
12:01 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S8 +71%
24:30 hr
14:20 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 1.1x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|Up to 24FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|1 (12 MP)
|3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX333 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
|Camera features
|- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S8 from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|10 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|2592 x 3872
|Aperture
|f/1.7
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|25 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.6"
|1/3.2"
|Video resolution
|1440p при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|16
|22
|5G support
|-
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2017
|February 2020
|Release date
|April 2017
|March 2020
|Launch price
|~ 687 USD
|~ 875 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.315 W/kg
|0.28 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.27 W/kg
|1.52 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S20 is definitely a better buy.
