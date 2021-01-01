Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S8 vs Galaxy S20 FE – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S8 vs S20 FE

Самсунг Галакси С8
Samsung Galaxy S8
VS
Самсунг Галакси С20 FE
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S8 (with Exynos 9 Octa 8895) that was released on March 29, 2017, against the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, which is powered by Exynos 990 and came out 42 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S8
  • 40% higher pixel density (570 vs 407 PPI)
  • Weighs 35 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.4 mm narrower
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
  • 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (542K versus 230K)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3000 mAh
  • Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 40% longer battery life (118 vs 84 hours)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 35% higher maximum brightness (821 against 609 nits)
  • The phone is 3-years and 6-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S8
vs
Galaxy S20 FE

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 5.8 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2960 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 20:9
PPI 570 ppi 407 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 83.6% 84.8%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 95.7%
PWM 250 Hz 227 Hz
Response time 4.4 ms 2.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S8
609 nits
Galaxy S20 FE +35%
821 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 148.9 mm (5.86 inches) 159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 68.1 mm (2.68 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 155 gramm (5.47 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue, Red, Pink White, Blue, Green, Red, Orange, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S8
83.6%
Galaxy S20 FE +1%
84.8%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S8 and Samsung Galaxy S20 FE in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 8895 Samsung Exynos 990
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2730 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.69 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.314 GHz: Exynos M2		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP20 Mali-G77 MP11
GPU clock 546 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~349 GFLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 1794 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 1000 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S8
341
Galaxy S20 FE +163%
896
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S8
1448
Galaxy S20 FE +124%
3248
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S8
230044
Galaxy S20 FE +136%
542024
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Rating (212th and 34th place)

Software

Operating system Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM One UI One UI 3.0
OS size 11.7 GB 24 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 15 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 45 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr 1:39 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S8
10:05 hr
Galaxy S20 FE +44%
14:47 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S8
14:32 hr
Galaxy S20 FE +28%
18:38 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S8
24:30 hr
Galaxy S20 FE +37%
33:37 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4290 x 2800
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX333 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 76 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Pro mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S8 from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3840 x 2160
Aperture f/1.7 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.6" 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1440p при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Galaxy S8
88
Galaxy S20 FE +35%
119
Video quality
Galaxy S8
88
Galaxy S20 FE +15%
101
Generic camera score
Galaxy S8
88
Galaxy S20 FE +31%
115

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 16 19
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S8
81.8 dB
Galaxy S20 FE +9%
89.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2017 September 2020
Release date April 2017 October 2020
Launch price ~ 687 USD ~ 625 USD
SAR (head) 0.315 W/kg 0.341 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.27 W/kg 1.447 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (23.1%)
10 (76.9%)
Total votes: 13

