Samsung Galaxy S8 vs S21 FE 5G VS Samsung Galaxy S8 Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S8 (with Exynos 9 Octa 8895) that was released on March 29, 2017, against the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 58 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S8 39% higher pixel density (570 vs 411 PPI)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB

Better grip in hands – the body is 6.4 mm narrower

Weighs 22 grams less

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G 2.8x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (747K versus 270K)

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3000 mAh

Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size

Shows 10% longer battery life (92 vs 84 hours)

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Delivers 29% higher maximum brightness (799 against 618 nits)

The phone is 4-years and 10-months newer

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 9

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 888

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy S8 Price Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED Size 5.8 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1440 x 2960 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 18.5:9 20:9 PPI 570 ppi 411 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 83.6% 85.3% Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.8% - PWM 250 Hz - Response time 4.4 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Galaxy S8 618 nits Galaxy S21 FE 5G +29% 799 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 148.9 mm (5.86 inches) 155.7 mm (6.13 inches) Width 68.1 mm (2.68 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 155 gramm (5.47 oz) 177 gramm (6.24 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue, Red, Pink White, Gray, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S8 83.6% Galaxy S21 FE 5G +2% 85.3%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy S8 and Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 8895 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Max. clock 2300 MHz 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Exynos M2 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) L3 cache - 4 MB Lithography process 10 nanometers 5 nanometers Graphics Mali-G71 MP20 Adreno 660 GPU clock 546 MHz 840 MHz FLOPS ~349 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 1794 MHz 2750 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy S8 343 Galaxy S21 FE 5G +223% 1107 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy S8 1469 Galaxy S21 FE 5G +109% 3064 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy S8 270063 Galaxy S21 FE 5G +177% 747643 CPU 82534 192462 GPU 78772 274124 Memory 49768 128894 UX 57895 146347 Total score 270063 747643 AnTuTu Benchmark Rating

Software Operating system Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 12 ROM One UI One UI 4.0 OS size 11.7 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000 Zoom Digital Optical, 3x Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens - 123° Lenses 1 (12 MP) 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX333 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 76 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.5", Hynix Hi847 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Camera features - Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S8 from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6464 x 4864 Aperture f/1.7 f/2.2 Focal length 25 mm 26 mm Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.6" 1/2.74" Video resolution 1440p at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S8 88 Galaxy S21 FE 5G n/a Video quality Galaxy S8 88 Galaxy S21 FE 5G n/a Generic camera score Galaxy S8 88 Galaxy S21 FE 5G n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.1 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 16 20 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy S8 82.4 dB Galaxy S21 FE 5G n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced March 2017 January 2022 Release date April 2017 January 2022 SAR (head) 0.315 W/kg 0.95 W/kg SAR (body) 1.27 W/kg 1.48 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is definitely a better buy.