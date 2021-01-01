Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S8 vs Galaxy S21 Plus – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S8 (with Exynos 9 Octa 8895) that was released on March 29, 2017, against the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus, which is powered by Exynos 2100 and came out 46 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S8
  • 45% higher pixel density (570 vs 394 PPI)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 7.5 mm narrower
  • Weighs 45 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus
  • 2.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (604K versus 230K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1800 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 3000 mAh
  • Has a 0.9 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 36% longer battery life (114 vs 84 hours)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 43% higher maximum brightness (870 against 609 nits)
  • The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom
  • The phone is 3-years and 10-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type Super AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 5.8 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2960 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 20:9
PPI 570 ppi 394 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 83.6% 88.3%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 98.9%
PWM 250 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 4.4 ms 6.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S8
609 nits
Galaxy S21 Plus +43%
870 nits
Design and build

Height 148.9 mm (5.86 inches) 161.5 mm (6.36 inches)
Width 68.1 mm (2.68 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 155 gramm (5.47 oz) 200 gramm (7.05 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue, Red, Pink Black, Silver, Gold, Red, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S8
83.6%
Galaxy S21 Plus +6%
88.3%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S8 and Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 8895 Samsung Exynos 2100
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.69 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.314 GHz: Exynos M2		 - 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 2.9 GHz: Cortex-X1
Lithography process 10 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP20 Mali-G78 MP14
GPU clock 546 MHz 760 MHz
FLOPS ~349 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 1794 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S8
336
Galaxy S21 Plus +221%
1080
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S8
1429
Galaxy S21 Plus +140%
3433
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S8
230437
Galaxy S21 Plus +162%
604758
Software

Operating system Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 11
ROM One UI One UI 3.1
OS size 11.7 GB 27.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 4800 mAh
Charge power 15 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min) Yes (54% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr 1:12 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S8
10:05 hr
Galaxy S21 Plus +35%
13:55 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S8
14:32 hr
Galaxy S21 Plus +29%
18:53 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S8
24:30 hr
Galaxy S21 Plus +28%
31:01 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 1.1x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX333 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Camera features - Pro mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S8 from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3872 x 2592
Aperture f/1.7 f/2.2
Focal length 25 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.6" 1/3.24"
Video resolution 1440p при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 16 24
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S8
82.4 dB
Galaxy S21 Plus +7%
87.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2017 January 2021
Release date April 2017 February 2021
Launch price ~ 687 USD ~ 1125 USD
SAR (head) 0.315 W/kg 0.54 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.27 W/kg 1.33 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus is definitely a better buy.

