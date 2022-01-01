Samsung Galaxy S8 vs S22 Plus VS Samsung Galaxy S8 Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S8 (with Exynos 9 Octa 8895) that was released on March 29, 2017, against the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, which is powered by Exynos 2200 and came out 59 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S8 45% higher pixel density (570 vs 393 PPI)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB

Better grip in hands – the body is 7.7 mm narrower

Weighs 40 grams less

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Delivers 185% higher maximum brightness (1767 against 621 nits)

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3000 mAh

Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size

Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 9

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 2200

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

Stereo speakers

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED Size 5.8 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1440 x 2960 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 18.5:9 19.5:9 PPI 570 ppi 393 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Screen-to-body ratio 83.6% 88.3% Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.8% - PWM 250 Hz - Response time 4.4 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Galaxy S8 621 nits Galaxy S22 Plus +185% 1767 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 148.9 mm (5.86 inches) 157.4 mm (6.2 inches) Width 68.1 mm (2.68 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 155 gramm (5.47 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue, Red, Pink White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S8 83.6% Galaxy S22 Plus +6% 88.3%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy S8 and Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 8895 Samsung Exynos 2200 Max. clock 2300 MHz 2800 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Exynos M2 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 Lithography process 10 nanometers 4 nanometers Graphics Mali-G71 MP20 Samsung Xclipse 920 GPU clock 546 MHz 1300 MHz FLOPS ~349 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 4 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 1794 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy S8 342 Galaxy S22 Plus +240% 1163 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy S8 1467 Galaxy S22 Plus +142% 3549 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy S8 271074 Galaxy S22 Plus n/a CPU 82534 - GPU 78772 - Memory 49768 - UX 57895 - Total score 271074 -

Software Operating system Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 12 ROM One UI One UI 4.1 OS size 11.7 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 3000 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 15 W 45 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA Yes (15 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 20 min) Full charging time 1:45 hr - Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Galaxy S8 10:05 hr Galaxy S22 Plus n/a Watching videos (Player) Galaxy S8 14:32 hr Galaxy S22 Plus n/a Talk (3G) Galaxy S8 24:30 hr Galaxy S22 Plus n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 - Zoom Digital Optical, 3x Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens - 120° Lenses 1 (12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX333 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 70 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S8 from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 10 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3872 x 2592 Aperture f/1.7 f/2.2 Focal length 25 mm 26 mm Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.22 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.6" 1/3.24" Video resolution 1440p at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S8 88 Galaxy S22 Plus n/a Video quality Galaxy S8 88 Galaxy S22 Plus n/a Generic camera score Galaxy S8 88 Galaxy S22 Plus n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.1 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 16 20 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy S8 82.4 dB Galaxy S22 Plus n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced March 2017 February 2022 Release date April 2017 March 2022 SAR (head) 0.315 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.27 W/kg - Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is definitely a better buy.