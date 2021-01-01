Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S9 Plus vs iPhone 11 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus vs Apple iPhone 11

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 9810) that was released on February 25, 2018, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
  • 63% higher pixel density (531 vs 326 PPI)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 400GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Comes with 390 mAh larger battery capacity: 3500 vs 3110 mAh
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Thinner bezels – 5.2% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11
  • 64% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (513K versus 312K)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Shows 9% longer battery life (94 vs 86 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.2 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2960 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 531 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 84.2% 79%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.8%
PWM 215 Hz Not detected
Response time 7 ms 24.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 999:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S9 Plus
619 nits
iPhone 11 +3%
639 nits
Design and build

Height 158.1 mm (6.22 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 73.8 mm (2.91 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Red, Purple White, Black, Green, Red, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy S9 Plus +7%
84.2%
iPhone 11
79%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus and Apple iPhone 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810 Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2700 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72MP18 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 572 MHz -
FLOPS ~658 GFLOPS ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1794 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 400 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S9 Plus
516
iPhone 11 +154%
1310
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S9 Plus
1972
iPhone 11 +75%
3442
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S9 Plus
312953
iPhone 11 +64%
513644

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
ROM One UI 2.1 -
OS size 13.9 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3500 mAh 3110 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (10 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (40% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S9 Plus
11:15 hr
iPhone 11 +37%
15:29 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S9 Plus
16:45 hr
iPhone 11 +12%
18:43 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S9 Plus +45%
25:23 hr
iPhone 11
17:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4032 x 3024 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/1.7 f/2.2
Focal length 25 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.6" -
Video resolution 1440p при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Galaxy S9 Plus
104
iPhone 11 +24%
129
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S9 Plus +2%
85 dB
iPhone 11
83 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2018 September 2019
Release date March 2018 September 2019
Launch price ~ 937 USD ~ 750 USD
SAR (head) 0.294 W/kg 0.95 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.35 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 11 is definitely a better buy.

