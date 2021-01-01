Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S9 Plus vs iPhone 11 Pro – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
VS
Apple iPhone 11 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 9810) that was released on February 25, 2018, against the Apple iPhone 11 Pro, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 400GB
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Comes with 454 mAh larger battery capacity: 3500 vs 3046 mAh
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • 16% higher pixel density (531 vs 458 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11 Pro
  • 74% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (544K versus 312K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 30% higher maximum brightness (803 against 619 nits)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S9 Plus
vs
iPhone 11 Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.2 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2960 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 531 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 84.2% 82.1%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.4%
PWM 215 Hz 290 Hz
Response time 7 ms 7.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S9 Plus
619 nits
iPhone 11 Pro +30%
803 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158.1 mm (6.22 inches) 144 mm (5.67 inches)
Width 73.8 mm (2.91 inches) 71.4 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Red, Purple Silver, Gold, Gray, Dark gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy S9 Plus +3%
84.2%
iPhone 11 Pro
82.1%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus and Apple iPhone 11 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810 Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2700 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72MP18 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 572 MHz -
FLOPS ~658 GFLOPS ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1794 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 400 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S9 Plus
516
iPhone 11 Pro +157%
1326
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S9 Plus
1972
iPhone 11 Pro +61%
3167
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S9 Plus
312953
iPhone 11 Pro +74%
544624

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
ROM One UI 2.1 -
OS size 13.9 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3500 mAh 3046 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (10 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (40% in 30 min) Yes (55% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:42 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S9 Plus
11:15 hr
iPhone 11 Pro +18%
13:15 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S9 Plus +9%
16:45 hr
iPhone 11 Pro
15:14 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S9 Plus +48%
25:23 hr
iPhone 11 Pro
17:01 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4032 x 3024 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED -
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/1.7 f/2.2
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.6" -
Video resolution 1440p при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2018 September 2019
Release date March 2018 September 2019
Launch price ~ 937 USD ~ 1125 USD
SAR (head) 0.294 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.35 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 11 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
11 (91.7%)
1 (8.3%)
Total votes: 12

