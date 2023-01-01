Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S9 Plus vs iPhone 12 Pro – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus vs Apple iPhone 12 Pro

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 9810) that was released on February 25, 2018, against the Apple iPhone 12 Pro, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 32 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
  • Comes with 685 mAh larger battery capacity: 3500 vs 2815 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 400GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 15% higher pixel density (531 vs 460 PPI)
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 Pro
  • 80% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (735K versus 407K)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Shows 29% longer battery life (29:49 vs 23:09 hours)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 27% higher peak brightness (806 against 634 nits)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A14 Bionic
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 2-years and 8-months newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus and Apple iPhone 12 Pro crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S9 Plus
vs
iPhone 12 Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.2 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2960 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 531 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 631 nits 800 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 86%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.6%
PWM 215 Hz 277 Hz
Response time 7 ms 3.6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S9 Plus
634 nits
iPhone 12 Pro +27%
806 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 158.1 mm (6.22 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 73.8 mm (2.91 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 189 g (6.67 oz) 189 g (6.67 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Red, Purple Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus and Apple iPhone 12 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810 Apple A14 Bionic
Max clock 2700 MHz 3100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 3.1 GHz: Firestorm
Lithography process 10 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP18 Apple GPU
GPU clock 572 MHz -
FLOPS ~370 GFLOPS ~998 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S9 Plus
526
iPhone 12 Pro +207%
1617
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S9 Plus
2023
iPhone 12 Pro +102%
4079
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S9 Plus
407717
iPhone 12 Pro +80%
735296
CPU 116977 201506
GPU 121725 276492
Memory 74973 119935
UX 93023 129653
Total score 407717 735296
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S9 Plus
2328
iPhone 12 Pro +219%
7430
Max surface temperature 40.7 °C 38.1 °C
Stability 95% 76%
Graphics test 13 FPS 44 FPS
Graphics score 2328 7430
Web score 4979 -
Video editing 5468 -
Photo editing 9174 -
Data manipulation 5648 -
Writing score 5928 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1794 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 400 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.5)
ROM One UI 2.1 -
OS size 13.9 GB 14 GB

Battery

Capacity 3500 mAh 2815 mAh
Max charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (10 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (40% in 30 min) Yes (59% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 06:50 hr 09:54 hr
Watching video 11:56 hr 12:40 hr
Gaming 03:31 hr 05:31 hr
Standby 79 hr 104 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S9 Plus
23:09 hr
iPhone 12 Pro +29%
29:49 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4032 x 3024 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4290 x 2800
Aperture f/1.7 f/2.2
Focal length 25 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.6" -
Video resolution 1440p at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy S9 Plus
85.6 dB
iPhone 12 Pro +8%
92.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2018 October 2020
Release date March 2018 October 2020
SAR (head) 0.294 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.35 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 12 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (28.6%)
5 (71.4%)
Total votes: 7

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
