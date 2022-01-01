Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S9 Plus vs iPhone 13 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus vs Apple iPhone 13

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 9810) that was released on February 25, 2018, against the Apple iPhone 13, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 43 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 400GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 15% higher pixel density (531 vs 460 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (810K versus 407K)
  • Shows 55% longer battery life (36:13 vs 23:22 hours)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 33% higher peak brightness (838 against 632 nits)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A15 Bionic
  • The phone is 3-years and 7-months newer
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S9 Plus
vs
iPhone 13

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.2 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2960 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 531 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 631 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 86%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 129%
PWM 215 Hz 609 Hz
Response time 7 ms 7.5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S9 Plus
632 nits
iPhone 13 +33%
838 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 158.1 mm (6.22 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 73.8 mm (2.91 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Red, Purple White, Black, Blue, Green, Red, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S9 Plus
84.2%
iPhone 13 +2%
86%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus and Apple iPhone 13 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810 Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 2700 MHz 3230 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72MP18 Apple GPU
GPU clock 572 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS ~658 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1794 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 400 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S9 Plus
522
iPhone 13 +234%
1743
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S9 Plus
2011
iPhone 13 +132%
4674
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S9 Plus
407850
iPhone 13 +99%
810295
CPU 116977 210809
GPU 121725 324750
Memory 74973 134620
UX 93023 133782
Total score 407850 810295
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S9 Plus
2326
iPhone 13 +276%
8744
Stability 95% 79%
Graphics test 13 FPS 52 FPS
Graphics score 2326 8744
PCMark 3.0 score 6109 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) iOS 15 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.1.1)
ROM One UI 2.1 -
OS size 13.9 GB 18 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3500 mAh 3227 mAh
Charge power 15 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (10 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (40% in 30 min) Yes (54% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:46 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 06:59 hr 13:11 hr
Watching video 11:56 hr 14:33 hr
Gaming 03:44 hr 05:31 hr
Standby 79 hr 123 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S9 Plus
23:22 hr
iPhone 13 +55%
36:13 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4032 x 3024 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.7 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/1.7 f/2.2
Focal length 25 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.6" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1440p at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Galaxy S9 Plus
104
iPhone 13 +33%
138
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S9 Plus +3%
85.6 dB
iPhone 13
83.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2018 September 2021
Release date March 2018 September 2021
SAR (head) 0.294 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.35 W/kg 0.98 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 13 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
13 (52%)
12 (48%)
Total votes: 25

