Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 9810) that was released on February 25, 2018, against the Apple iPhone 13, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 43 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.