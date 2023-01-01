Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 9810) that was released on February 25, 2018, against the Apple iPhone 14 Pro, which is powered by Apple A16 Bionic and came out 56 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 400GB
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Fingerprint scanner
- Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 3500 vs 3200 mAh
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- 15% higher pixel density (531 vs 460 PPI)
- CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
- Weighs 17 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Pro
- Delivers 184% higher peak brightness (1803 against 634 nits)
- 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (950K versus 407K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Shows 56% longer battery life (36:11 vs 23:09 hours)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
- The phone is 4-years and 8-months newer
- More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A16 Bionic
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Value for money
You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Promotion
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.2 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2960 pixels
|1179 x 2556 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|531 ppi
|460 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|Yes
|Max rated brightness
|631 nits
|1000 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|-
|1600 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Ceramic Shield
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.2%
|87%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|99.8%
|PWM
|215 Hz
|240 Hz
|Response time
|7 ms
|1 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|158.1 mm (6.22 inches)
|147.5 mm (5.81 inches)
|Width
|73.8 mm (2.91 inches)
|71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|7.85 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|189 g (6.67 oz)
|206 g (7.27 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Gray, Red, Purple
|Black, Silver, Gold, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810
|Apple A16 Bionic
|Max clock
|2700 MHz
|3460 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3
|- 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Sawtooth
- 2 cores at 3.46 GHz: Everest
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G72 MP18
|Apple A16 GPU
|GPU clock
|572 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~370 GFLOPS
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
526
iPhone 14 Pro +257%
1878
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2023
iPhone 14 Pro +167%
5398
|CPU
|116977
|248495
|GPU
|121725
|393310
|Memory
|74973
|162433
|UX
|93023
|143811
|Total score
|407717
|950037
|Max surface temperature
|40.7 °C
|41.2 °C
|Stability
|95%
|79%
|Graphics test
|13 FPS
|59 FPS
|Graphics score
|2328
|9877
|Web score
|4979
|-
|Video editing
|5468
|-
|Photo editing
|9174
|-
|Data manipulation
|5648
|-
|Writing score
|5928
|-
Memory
|RAM size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|1794 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|4
|Storage size
|64 GB
|128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max size
|Up to 400 GB
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.5)
|ROM
|One UI 2.1
|-
|OS size
|13.9 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|3500 mAh
|3200 mAh
|Max charge power
|15 W
|23 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi/PMA (10 W)
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (40% in 30 min)
|Yes (60% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:40 hr
|1:41 hr
|Web browsing
|06:50 hr
|12:35 hr
|Watching video
|11:56 hr
|15:45 hr
|Gaming
|03:31 hr
|06:03 hr
|Standby
|79 hr
|120 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4032 x 3024
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX803 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.5" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|Depth lens
|-
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/1.7
|f/1.9
|Focal length
|25 mm
|23 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.6"
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|1440p at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
104
iPhone 14 Pro +38%
143
Video quality
iPhone 14 Pro +64%
149
Generic camera score
iPhone 14 Pro +47%
146
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|-
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|20
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2018
|September 2022
|Release date
|March 2018
|September 2022
|SAR (head)
|0.294 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.35 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
|Bundled charger
|-
|Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 Pro is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
3 (42.9%)
4 (57.1%)
Total votes: 7