Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S9 Plus vs Pixel 3 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus vs Google Pixel 3

Самсунг Галакси С9 Плюс
VS
Гугл Пиксель 3
Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
Google Pixel 3

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 9810) that was released on February 25, 2018, against the Google Pixel 3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
  • Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Shows 25% longer battery life (86 vs 69 hours)
  • Delivers 49% higher maximum brightness (630 against 424 nits)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 400GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 585 mAh larger battery capacity: 3500 vs 2915 mAh
  • 31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (309K versus 236K)
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 21% higher pixel density (531 vs 439 PPI)
  • Thinner bezels – 5.33% more screen real estate
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 3
  • Weighs 41 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.6 mm narrower
  • The phone is 7-months newer
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S9 Plus
vs
Pixel 3

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.2 inches 5.5 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2960 pixels 1080 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 18:9
PPI 531 ppi 439 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 78.87%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.6%
PWM 215 Hz 245 Hz
Response time 7 ms 4.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S9 Plus +49%
630 nits
Pixel 3
424 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158.1 mm (6.22 inches) 145.6 mm (5.73 inches)
Width 73.8 mm (2.91 inches) 68.2 mm (2.69 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 148 gramm (5.22 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Red, Purple White, Black, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S9 Plus +7%
84.2%
Pixel 3
78.87%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus and Google Pixel 3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Max. clock 2700 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3		 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache 4 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72MP18 Adreno 630
GPU clock 572 MHz 710 MHz
FLOPS ~658 GFLOPS ~727 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1794 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 400 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S9 Plus +2%
519
Pixel 3
507
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy S9 Plus +40%
246492
Pixel 3
176455
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S9 Plus +31%
309698
Pixel 3
236309
AnTuTu 8 Android Smartphone Scores (211th and 293rd place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2.1 Stock Android
OS size 13.9 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3500 mAh 2915 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (10 W) Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (40% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S9 Plus +10%
11:15 hr
Pixel 3
10:16 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S9 Plus +49%
16:45 hr
Pixel 3
11:01 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S9 Plus +9%
25:23 hr
Pixel 3
23:08 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 4032 x 3024 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 1 (12.2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 3 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/1.7 f/1.8
Focal length 25 mm 28 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.4 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.6" 1/3.2"
Video resolution 1440p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Galaxy S9 Plus +1%
104
Pixel 3
103
Video quality
Generic camera score
Galaxy S9 Plus
99
Pixel 3 +2%
101

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S9 Plus +1%
85.6 dB
Pixel 3
84.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2018 October 2018
Release date March 2018 November 2018
Launch price ~ 937 USD ~ 725 USD
SAR (head) 0.294 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.35 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy S10e or Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
2. Apple iPhone 11 or Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S or Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
4. Samsung Galaxy A71 or Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
5. Samsung Galaxy S20 or Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
6. Apple iPhone 11 or Google Pixel 3
7. Apple iPhone XS or Google Pixel 3
8. Apple iPhone X or Google Pixel 3
9. Google Pixel 3a or Google Pixel 3

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish