Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 9810) that was released on February 25, 2018, against the Google Pixel 3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.