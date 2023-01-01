Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S9 Plus vs Pixel 6 Pro – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus vs Google Pixel 6 Pro

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
Google Pixel 6 Pro
Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
Google Pixel 6 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 9810) that was released on February 25, 2018, against the Google Pixel 6 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 45 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 400GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Weighs 21 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 90% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (776K versus 407K)
  • Comes with 1503 mAh larger battery capacity: 5003 vs 3500 mAh
  • Has 2x more RAM: 12GB versus 6GB
  • The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom
  • Shows 18% longer battery life (27:15 vs 23:09 hours)
  • Delivers 36% higher peak brightness (865 against 634 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 10
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Google Tensor
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus and Google Pixel 6 Pro crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S9 Plus
vs
Pixel 6 Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.2 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2960 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 531 ppi 512 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No Yes
Max rated brightness 631 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 800 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 88.8%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.5%
PWM 215 Hz 360 Hz
Response time 7 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S9 Plus
634 nits
Pixel 6 Pro +36%
865 nits
Design and build

Height 158.1 mm (6.22 inches) 163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 73.8 mm (2.91 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 189 g (6.67 oz) 210 g (7.41 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Red, Purple White, Black, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S9 Plus
84.2%
Pixel 6 Pro +5%
88.8%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus and Google Pixel 6 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810 Google Tensor
Max clock 2700 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP18 Mali-G78 MP20
GPU clock 572 MHz 848 MHz
FLOPS ~370 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S9 Plus
526
Pixel 6 Pro +99%
1048
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S9 Plus
2023
Pixel 6 Pro +40%
2840
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S9 Plus
407717
Pixel 6 Pro +90%
776184
CPU 116977 199110
GPU 121725 299002
Memory 74973 119211
UX 93023 161867
Total score 407717 776184
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S9 Plus
2328
Pixel 6 Pro +167%
6208
Max surface temperature 40.7 °C 40.4 °C
Stability 95% 56%
Graphics test 13 FPS 37 FPS
Graphics score 2328 6208
Web score 4979 8588
Video editing 5468 6875
Photo editing 9174 17931
Data manipulation 5648 11145
Writing score 5928 16291
Memory

RAM
RAM size 6 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 1794 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 400 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM One UI 2.1 Stock Android
OS size 13.9 GB 14 GB

Battery

Capacity 3500 mAh 5003 mAh
Max charge power 15 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (10 W) Yes (23 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (40% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:59 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 06:50 hr 08:47 hr
Watching video 11:56 hr 12:29 hr
Gaming 03:31 hr 04:43 hr
Standby 79 hr 93 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S9 Plus
23:09 hr
Pixel 6 Pro +18%
27:15 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4032 x 3024 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 4x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 114°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 104 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 11.1 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3840 x 2880
Aperture f/1.7 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.6" -
Video resolution 1440p at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy S9 Plus +1%
85.6 dB
Pixel 6 Pro
84.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2018 October 2021
Release date March 2018 October 2021
SAR (head) 0.294 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.35 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger - Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 6 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

