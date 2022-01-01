Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S9 Plus vs Pixel 7 Pro – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus vs Google Pixel 7 Pro

Самсунг Галакси С9 Плюс
VS
Гугл Пиксель 7 Про
Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
Google Pixel 7 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 9810) that was released on February 25, 2018, against the Google Pixel 7 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 56 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 400GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Weighs 23 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (803K versus 407K)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3500 mAh
  • Has 2x more RAM: 12GB versus 6GB
  • Delivers 74% higher peak brightness (1100 against 632 nits)
  • Shows 18% longer battery life (27:32 vs 23:22 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 4-years and 8-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 10

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S9 Plus
vs
Pixel 7 Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.2 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2960 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 531 ppi 512 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 631 nits 550 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 88.7%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 97%
PWM 215 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 7 ms 4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S9 Plus
632 nits
Pixel 7 Pro +74%
1100 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 158.1 mm (6.22 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 73.8 mm (2.91 inches) 76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 212 gramm (7.48 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Red, Purple White, Black, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S9 Plus
84.2%
Pixel 7 Pro +5%
88.7%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus and Google Pixel 7 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810 Google Tensor G2
Max. clock 2700 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72MP18 Mali-G710 MP7
GPU clock 572 MHz -
FLOPS ~658 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 1794 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 400 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S9 Plus
522
Pixel 7 Pro +104%
1066
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S9 Plus
2011
Pixel 7 Pro +59%
3198
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S9 Plus
407850
Pixel 7 Pro +97%
803944
CPU 116977 216931
GPU 121725 296692
Memory 74973 134893
UX 93023 152600
Total score 407850 803944
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S9 Plus
2326
Pixel 7 Pro +176%
6409
Stability 95% 68%
Graphics test 13 FPS 38 FPS
Graphics score 2326 6409
PCMark 3.0 score 6109 11408
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 13
ROM One UI 2.1 Stock Android
OS size 13.9 GB 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (10 W) Yes (23 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (40% in 30 min) Yes (46% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:49 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 06:59 hr 09:19 hr
Watching video 11:56 hr 14:51 hr
Gaming 03:44 hr 04:59 hr
Standby 79 hr 76 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S9 Plus
23:22 hr
Pixel 7 Pro +18%
27:32 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4032 x 3024 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 126°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.55 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 10.8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 -
Aperture f/1.7 -
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.6" -
Video resolution 1440p at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S9 Plus
85.6 dB
Pixel 7 Pro +3%
88.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2018 October 2022
Release date March 2018 October 2022
SAR (head) 0.294 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.35 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 7 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G vs Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
2. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G vs Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
3. Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
4. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G vs Google Pixel 7 Pro
5. Apple iPhone 12 vs Google Pixel 7 Pro
6. OnePlus 10 Pro vs Google Pixel 7 Pro
7. Google Pixel 6a vs Google Pixel 7 Pro
8. Oppo Find X5 Pro vs Google Pixel 7 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish