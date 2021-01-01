Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S9 Plus vs Mate 30 Pro – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus vs Huawei Mate 30 Pro

Самсунг Галакси С9 Плюс
Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
VS
Хуавей Мейт 30 Про
Huawei Mate 30 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 9810) that was released on February 25, 2018, against the Huawei Mate 30 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
  • 30% higher pixel density (531 vs 409 PPI)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 400GB
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 30 Pro
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3500 mAh
  • 53% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (479K versus 312K)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Shows 20% longer battery life (103 vs 86 hours)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Thinner bezels – 9.9% more screen real estate
  • Has a 0.33 inch larger screen size
  • Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (671 against 619 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S9 Plus
vs
Mate 30 Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.2 inches 6.53 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2960 pixels 1176 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 18.5:9
PPI 531 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen to body ratio 84.2% 94.1%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.1%
PWM 215 Hz 245 Hz
Response time 7 ms 3.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S9 Plus
619 nits
Mate 30 Pro +8%
671 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158.1 mm (6.22 inches) 158.1 mm (6.22 inches)
Width 73.8 mm (2.91 inches) 73.1 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 198 gramm (6.98 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Red, Purple Black, Gold, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy S9 Plus
84.2%
Mate 30 Pro +12%
94.1%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus and Huawei Mate 30 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810 HiSilicon Kirin 990
Max. clock 2700 MHz 2860 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3		 - 4 cores at 1.86 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.09 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72MP18 Mali G76 MP16
GPU clock 572 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~658 GFLOPS ~768 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1794 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 400 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S9 Plus
1972
Mate 30 Pro +56%
3067
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S9 Plus
312953
Mate 30 Pro +53%
479924
AnTuTu 8 Android Results (137th and 55th place)

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM One UI 2.1 EMUI 11
OS size 13.9 GB 27.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3500 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 15 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (10 W) Yes (27 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (40% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (25% in 15 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S9 Plus
11:15 hr
Mate 30 Pro +31%
14:58 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S9 Plus
16:45 hr
Mate 30 Pro +11%
18:19 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S9 Plus +26%
25:23 hr
Mate 30 Pro
20:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 4032 x 3024 8500 x 4700
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX608 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus from DxOMark Photo samples of Huawei Mate 30 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/1.7 f/2
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.6" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1440p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 18 21
5G support - Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S9 Plus +4%
85 dB
Mate 30 Pro
82 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2018 September 2019
Release date March 2018 November 2019
Launch price ~ 937 USD ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) 0.294 W/kg 0.4 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.35 W/kg 0.96 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Mate 30 Pro is definitely a better buy.

