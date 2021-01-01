Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 9810) that was released on February 25, 2018, against the Huawei Mate 30 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.