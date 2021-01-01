Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S9 Plus vs Huawei P20 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 9810) that was released on February 25, 2018, against the Huawei P20, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
  • 64% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (309K versus 188K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Shows 15% longer battery life (86 vs 75 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • 24% higher pixel density (531 vs 429 PPI)
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 10W
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 400GB
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20
  • Delivers 9% higher maximum brightness (685 against 630 nits)
  • Weighs 24 grams less

Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S9 Plus
vs
Huawei P20

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.2 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2960 pixels 1080 x 2240 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 18.7:9
PPI 531 ppi 429 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 80%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.7%
PWM 215 Hz Not detected
Response time 7 ms 32.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 2035:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S9 Plus
630 nits
Huawei P20 +9%
685 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158.1 mm (6.22 inches) 149.1 mm (5.87 inches)
Width 73.8 mm (2.91 inches) 70.8 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 165 gramm (5.82 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP53
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Red, Purple Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S9 Plus +5%
84.2%
Huawei P20
80%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus and Huawei P20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810 HiSilicon Kirin 970
Max. clock 2700 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72MP18 Mali G72 MP12
GPU clock 572 MHz 767 MHz
FLOPS ~658 GFLOPS ~347 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1794 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 400 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S9 Plus +34%
519
Huawei P20
387
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S9 Plus +16%
1981
Huawei P20
1712
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy S9 Plus +21%
246492
Huawei P20
203924
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S9 Plus +64%
309698
Huawei P20
188926
Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM One UI 2.1 EMUI 9.1
OS size 13.9 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3500 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 15 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (10 W) No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (40% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (80% in 45 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S9 Plus
11:15 hr
Huawei P20 +22%
13:58 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S9 Plus +36%
16:45 hr
Huawei P20
12:13 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S9 Plus +55%
25:23 hr
Huawei P20
16:33 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4032 x 3024 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.55 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX380 (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
-
Monochrome lens - - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.78" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus from DxOMark Photo samples of Huawei P20 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/1.7 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.6" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1440p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S9 Plus +7%
85.6 dB
Huawei P20
79.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2018 March 2018
Release date March 2018 April 2018
Launch price ~ 937 USD ~ 562 USD
SAR (head) 0.294 W/kg 0.76 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.35 W/kg 1.26 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus is definitely a better buy.

