Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus vs OnePlus 10 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 9810) that was released on February 25, 2018, against the OnePlus 10 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 47 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 400GB
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10 Pro
- 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1000K versus 407K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3500 mAh
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Shows 30% longer battery life (30:23 vs 23:22 hours)
- The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 10
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
- The phone is 3-years and 11-months newer
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
94
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
87
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
82
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
75
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
89
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
84
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.2 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2960 pixels
|1440 x 3216 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|531 ppi
|525 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|631 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|-
|1300 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.2%
|90%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|98.3%
|PWM
|215 Hz
|342 Hz
|Response time
|7 ms
|11 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|158.1 mm (6.22 inches)
|163 mm (6.42 inches)
|Width
|73.8 mm (2.91 inches)
|73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|189 gramm (6.67 oz)
|200.5 gramm (7.07 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|-
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Gray, Red, Purple
|Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Max. clock
|2700 MHz
|3000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|6 MB
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G72MP18
|Adreno 730
|GPU clock
|572 MHz
|818 MHz
|FLOPS
|~658 GFLOPS
|~2236 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|1794 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|2
|4
|Storage size
|64 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 400 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
522
10 Pro +88%
980
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2011
10 Pro +72%
3452
|CPU
|116977
|227709
|GPU
|121725
|430176
|Memory
|74973
|160925
|UX
|93023
|175122
|Total score
|407850
|1000829
|Stability
|95%
|64%
|Graphics test
|13 FPS
|57 FPS
|Graphics score
|2326
|9566
|PCMark 3.0 score
|6109
|11675
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 12.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|ROM
|One UI 2.1
|OxygenOS 13
|OS size
|13.9 GB
|32 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3500 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|80 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi/PMA (10 W)
|Yes (50 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (40% in 30 min)
|Yes (98% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:40 hr
|0:32 hr
|Web browsing
|06:59 hr
|10:13 hr
|Watching video
|11:56 hr
|13:54 hr
|Gaming
|03:44 hr
|05:09 hr
|Standby
|79 hr
|100 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4032 x 3024
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Optical, 3.3x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 120FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|150°
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus from DxOMark
|Photo samples of OnePlus 10 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/1.7
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|25 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.6"
|1/2.74"
|Video resolution
|1440p at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
104
10 Pro +27%
132
Video quality
10 Pro +21%
110
Generic camera score
10 Pro +28%
127
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|20
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2018
|January 2022
|Release date
|March 2018
|January 2022
|SAR (head)
|0.294 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.35 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 10 Pro is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1