Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus vs OnePlus 6T

Самсунг Галакси С9 Плюс
VS
Ванплас 6Т
Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
OnePlus 6T

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 9810) that was released on February 25, 2018, against the OnePlus 6T, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 32% higher pixel density (531 vs 402 PPI)
  • Delivers 42% higher maximum brightness (630 against 445 nits)
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 10W
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 400GB
  • Stereo speakers
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 6T
  • The phone is 8-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S9 Plus
vs
OnePlus 6T

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.2 inches 6.41 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2960 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 531 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 85.89%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.6%
PWM 215 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 7 ms 9 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S9 Plus +42%
630 nits
OnePlus 6T
445 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158.1 mm (6.22 inches) 157.5 mm (6.2 inches)
Width 73.8 mm (2.91 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IPX4
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Red, Purple Black, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S9 Plus
84.2%
OnePlus 6T +2%
85.89%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus and OnePlus 6T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Max. clock 2700 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3		 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache 4 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72MP18 Adreno 630
GPU clock 572 MHz 710 MHz
FLOPS ~658 GFLOPS ~727 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1794 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 400 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S9 Plus
1981
OnePlus 6T +19%
2353
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy S9 Plus
246492
OnePlus 6T +18%
291757
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S9 Plus +3%
309698
OnePlus 6T
300845
Best Smartphones in AnTuTu Benchmark (211th and 217th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2.1 OxygenOS 10.3.1
OS size 13.9 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3500 mAh 3700 mAh
Charge power 15 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (10 W) No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (40% in 30 min) Yes, Dash Charge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S9 Plus
11:15 hr
OnePlus 6T +8%
12:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S9 Plus +7%
16:45 hr
OnePlus 6T
15:40 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S9 Plus
25:23 hr
OnePlus 6T +15%
29:08 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4032 x 3024 4616 x 3464
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 2 (16 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX519 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
-
Depth lens - - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX376 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus from DxOMark Photo samples of OnePlus 6T from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/1.7 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.6" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1440p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S9 Plus +6%
85.6 dB
OnePlus 6T
80.5 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2018 October 2018
Release date March 2018 February 2019
Launch price ~ 937 USD ~ 625 USD
SAR (head) 0.294 W/kg 1.552 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.35 W/kg 1.269 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus. It has a better display, camera, connectivity, design, and sound.

