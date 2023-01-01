Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S9 Plus vs 9 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 9810) that was released on February 25, 2018, against the OnePlus 9 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 38 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 400GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (817K versus 407K)
  • Shows 37% longer battery life (31:39 vs 23:09 hours)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3500 mAh
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (65W versus 15W)
  • The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 38% higher peak brightness (877 against 634 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 10

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus and OnePlus 9 Pro crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S9 Plus
vs
9 Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.2 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2960 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 20:9
PPI 531 ppi 525 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No Yes
Max rated brightness 631 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1300 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 90.3%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 97.8%
PWM 215 Hz 192 Hz
Response time 7 ms 41.5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S9 Plus
634 nits
9 Pro +38%
877 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 158.1 mm (6.22 inches) 163.2 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 73.8 mm (2.91 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 189 g (6.67 oz) 197 g (6.95 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Red, Purple White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S9 Plus
84.2%
9 Pro +7%
90.3%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus and OnePlus 9 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max clock 2700 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP18 Adreno 660
GPU clock 572 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~370 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S9 Plus
526
9 Pro +114%
1128
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S9 Plus
2023
9 Pro +80%
3646
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S9 Plus
407717
9 Pro +100%
817226
CPU 116977 208536
GPU 121725 313189
Memory 74973 134169
UX 93023 155377
Total score 407717 817226
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S9 Plus
2328
9 Pro +145%
5707
Max surface temperature 40.7 °C 45.6 °C
Stability 95% 58%
Graphics test 13 FPS 34 FPS
Graphics score 2328 5707
Web score 4979 8558
Video editing 5468 6052
Photo editing 9174 28473
Data manipulation 5648 9708
Writing score 5928 15838
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 1794 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 400 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM One UI 2.1 OxygenOS 13
OS size 13.9 GB 16 GB

Battery

Capacity 3500 mAh 4500 mAh
Max charge power 15 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (10 W) Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (40% in 30 min) Yes (100% in 32 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 0:32 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 06:50 hr 11:19 hr
Watching video 11:56 hr 12:04 hr
Gaming 03:31 hr 04:57 hr
Standby 79 hr 113 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S9 Plus
23:09 hr
9 Pro +37%
31:39 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4032 x 3024 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 3.3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 140°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (PureCel)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus from DxOMark Photo samples of OnePlus 9 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/1.7 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.6" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1440p at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Galaxy S9 Plus
104
9 Pro +24%
129
Video quality
Galaxy S9 Plus
91
9 Pro +19%
108
Generic camera score
Galaxy S9 Plus
99
9 Pro +25%
124

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy S9 Plus +6%
85.6 dB
9 Pro
81.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2018 March 2021
Release date March 2018 March 2021
SAR (head) 0.294 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.35 W/kg 1.21 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 9 Pro is definitely a better buy.

