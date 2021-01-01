Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S9 Plus vs Ace 2 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus vs Oppo Ace 2

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
VS
Oppo Ace 2

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 9810) that was released on February 25, 2018, against the Oppo Ace 2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 26 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 32% higher pixel density (531 vs 402 PPI)
  • Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (619 against 494 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 400GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p
Reasons to consider the Oppo Ace 2
  • 90% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (595K versus 312K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has a 0.35 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3500 mAh
  • The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S9 Plus
vs
Ace 2

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.2 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2960 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 20:9
PPI 531 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 84.2% 85.9%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
PWM 215 Hz -
Response time 7 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S9 Plus +25%
619 nits
Ace 2
494 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.1 mm (6.22 inches) 160 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 73.8 mm (2.91 inches) 75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Red, Purple Silver, Gray, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy S9 Plus
84.2%
Ace 2 +2%
85.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus and Oppo Ace 2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Max. clock 2700 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72MP18 Adreno 650
GPU clock 572 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS ~658 GFLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1794 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 400 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S9 Plus
516
Ace 2 +73%
894
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S9 Plus
1972
Ace 2 +67%
3293
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S9 Plus
312953
Ace 2 +90%
595753
AnTuTu Android Results (137th and 11th place)

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0
ROM One UI 2.1 ColorOS 7.1
OS size 13.9 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3500 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (10 W) Yes (40 W)
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (40% in 30 min) Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (100% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 0:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S9 Plus
11:15 hr
Ace 2
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S9 Plus
16:45 hr
Ace 2
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S9 Plus
25:23 hr
Ace 2
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4032 x 3024 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
Depth lens - - 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/1.7 f/2.4
Focal length 25 mm 29 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.6" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1440p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S9 Plus
85 dB
Ace 2
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2018 April 2020
Release date March 2018 July 2020
Launch price ~ 937 USD ~ 750 USD
SAR (head) 0.294 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.35 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Ace 2 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

