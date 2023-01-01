Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus vs A13 5G
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 9810) that was released on February 25, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G and came out 46 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 97% higher pixel density (531 vs 270 PPI)
- 64% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (407K versus 249K)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Delivers 45% higher peak brightness (634 against 437 nits)
- Handles Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 10W
- Optical image stabilization
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Stereo speakers
- Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G
- Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3500 mAh
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 10
- The phone is 3-years and 10-months newer
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
75*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Value for money
You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|PLS TFT
|Size
|6.2 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2960 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|531 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|631 nits
|500 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.2%
|81.1%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|-
|89.4%
|PWM
|215 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|7 ms
|35 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|1519:1
Design and build
|Height
|158.1 mm (6.22 inches)
|164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
|Width
|73.8 mm (2.91 inches)
|75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|189 g (6.67 oz)
|195 g (6.88 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Gray, Red, Purple
|Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810
|MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G
|Max clock
|2700 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G72 MP18
|Mali-G57 MC2
|GPU clock
|572 MHz
|950 MHz
|FLOPS
|~370 GFLOPS
|~243 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S9 Plus +13%
526
467
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S9 Plus +81%
2023
1118
|CPU
|116977
|77589
|GPU
|121725
|57434
|Memory
|74973
|52691
|UX
|93023
|59678
|Total score
|407717
|249083
|Max surface temperature
|40.7 °C
|43 °C
|Stability
|95%
|98%
|Graphics test
|13 FPS
|7 FPS
|Graphics score
|2328
|1191
|Web score
|4979
|5626
|Video editing
|5468
|4955
|Photo editing
|9174
|11786
|Data manipulation
|5648
|6064
|Writing score
|5928
|8147
Memory
|RAM size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1794 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 400 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|ROM
|One UI 2.1
|One UI Core 4.1
|OS size
|13.9 GB
|16.5 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3500 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|15 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi/PMA (10 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (40% in 30 min)
|Yes (27% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:40 hr
|2:18 hr
|Web browsing
|06:50 hr
|-
|Watching video
|11:56 hr
|-
|Gaming
|03:31 hr
|-
|Standby
|79 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4032 x 3024
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|-
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|2560 x 1960
|Aperture
|f/1.7
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|25 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.6"
|-
|Video resolution
|1440p at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
104
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Budget
|Announced
|February 2018
|December 2021
|Release date
|March 2018
|December 2021
|SAR (head)
|0.294 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.35 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|-
|Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, camera, performance, gaming, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus. But if the software and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G.
