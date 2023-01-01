Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S9 Plus vs Galaxy A23 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus vs Galaxy A23

55 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
VS
55 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy A23
Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
Samsung Galaxy A23

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 9810) that was released on February 25, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A23, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 49 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 52% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (407K versus 268K)
  • 33% higher pixel density (531 vs 400 PPI)
  • Delivers 37% higher peak brightness (634 against 464 nits)
  • Handles Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 10W
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A23
  • Shows 55% longer battery life (35:52 vs 23:09 hours)
  • Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3500 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 10
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680
  • The phone is 4-years and 1-month newer
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Supports higher wattage charging (25W versus 15W)

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus and Galaxy A23 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS
Promotion

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S9 Plus
vs
Galaxy A23

Display

Type Super AMOLED PLS TFT
Size 6.2 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2960 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 20:9
PPI 531 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 631 nits 460 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 83%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
PWM 215 Hz -
Response time 7 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S9 Plus +37%
634 nits
Galaxy A23
464 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 158.1 mm (6.22 inches) 164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 73.8 mm (2.91 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 189 g (6.67 oz) 195 g (6.88 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Red, Purple White, Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S9 Plus +1%
84.2%
Galaxy A23
83%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus and Samsung Galaxy A23 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810 Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Max clock 2700 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 10 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP18 Adreno 610
GPU clock 572 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~370 GFLOPS ~243 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S9 Plus +36%
526
Galaxy A23
388
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S9 Plus +24%
2023
Galaxy A23
1637
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S9 Plus +52%
407717
Galaxy A23
268310
CPU 116977 81885
GPU 121725 48510
Memory 74973 64789
UX 93023 71783
Total score 407717 268310
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S9 Plus +429%
2328
Galaxy A23
440
Max surface temperature 40.7 °C -
Stability 95% 98%
Graphics test 13 FPS 2 FPS
Graphics score 2328 440
Web score 4979 6867
Video editing 5468 4224
Photo editing 9174 13612
Data manipulation 5648 5769
Writing score 5928 8438
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1794 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 400 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM One UI 2.1 One UI 5.0
OS size 13.9 GB 24 GB

Battery

Capacity 3500 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 15 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (10 W) No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (40% in 30 min) Yes (32% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:43 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 06:50 hr 13:23 hr
Watching video 11:56 hr 12:41 hr
Gaming 03:31 hr 06:14 hr
Standby 79 hr 127 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S9 Plus
23:09 hr
Galaxy A23 +55%
35:52 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4032 x 3024 8700 x 5800
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/1.7 f/2.2
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.6" -
Video resolution 1440p at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 -
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Flagship Budget
Announced February 2018 March 2022
Release date March 2018 March 2022
SAR (head) 0.294 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.35 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger - Yes, 15 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera, performance, gaming, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus. But if the software and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A23.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
5 (50%)
5 (50%)
Total votes: 10

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus vs A53 5G
2. Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus vs S22 Ultra
3. Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus vs Apple iPhone 13
4. Samsung Galaxy A23 vs Galaxy S20
5. Samsung Galaxy A23 vs Galaxy S21
6. Samsung Galaxy A23 vs Galaxy A51
7. Samsung Galaxy A23 vs Galaxy S22
8. Samsung Galaxy A23 vs Galaxy A32
9. Samsung Galaxy A23 vs Galaxy A14
10. Samsung Galaxy A23 vs Google Pixel 6a
Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский