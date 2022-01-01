Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus vs Galaxy A32
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 9810) that was released on February 25, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A32, which is powered by Mediatek Helio G80 and came out 36 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 85% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (405K versus 219K)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- 29% higher pixel density (531 vs 411 PPI)
- Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 10W
- Optical image stabilization
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Stereo speakers
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A32
- Shows 50% longer battery life (35:02 vs 23:22 hours)
- Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3500 mAh
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Delivers 29% higher peak brightness (814 against 629 nits)
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- The phone is 3-years newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
77
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
32
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
80
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
58
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
73
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
61
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.2 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2960 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|531 ppi
|411 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|631 nits
|800 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.2%
|84.6%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
|PWM
|215 Hz
|-
|Response time
|7 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|158.1 mm (6.22 inches)
|158.9 mm (6.26 inches)
|Width
|73.8 mm (2.91 inches)
|73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|189 gramm (6.67 oz)
|184 gramm (6.49 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Gray, Red, Purple
|White, Black, Blue, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810
|Mediatek Helio G80
|Max. clock
|2700 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G72MP18
|Mali-G52 MP2
|GPU clock
|572 MHz
|950 MHz
|FLOPS
|~658 GFLOPS
|~54.6 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|4, 6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1794 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 400 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S9 Plus +49%
519
349
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S9 Plus +55%
1990
1283
|CPU
|116977
|60555
|GPU
|121725
|57584
|Memory
|74973
|36608
|UX
|93023
|66504
|Total score
|405796
|219096
|Stability
|95%
|-
|Graphics test
|13 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|2326
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|6094
|-
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|ROM
|One UI 2.1
|One UI 4.1
|OS size
|13.9 GB
|18.6 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3500 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi/PMA (10 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (40% in 30 min)
|Yes (25% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:40 hr
|2:19 hr
|Web browsing
|06:59 hr
|12:46 hr
|Watching video
|11:56 hr
|14:17 hr
|Gaming
|03:44 hr
|06:20 hr
|Standby
|79 hr
|115 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4032 x 3024
|9216 x 6912
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|123°
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|5380 x 3620
|Aperture
|f/1.7
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|25 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.6"
|-
|Video resolution
|1440p at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
104
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2018
|February 2021
|Release date
|March 2018
|February 2021
|SAR (head)
|0.294 W/kg
|0.45 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.35 W/kg
|1.3 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, camera, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus. But if the display, software, and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A32.
