Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus vs Galaxy A50
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 9810) that was released on February 25, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A50, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 9610 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 91% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (309K versus 161K)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- 32% higher pixel density (531 vs 403 PPI)
- Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 10W
- Optical image stabilization
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Stereo speakers
- Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (630 against 548 nits)
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A50
- Shows 14% longer battery life (98 vs 86 hours)
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3500 mAh
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- The phone is 1-year newer
- Weighs 23 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
65
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
40
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
71
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
58
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
60
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.2 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2960 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|531 ppi
|403 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.2%
|85.2%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|141.5%
|PWM
|215 Hz
|119 Hz
|Response time
|7 ms
|7 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|158.1 mm (6.22 inches)
|158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
|Width
|73.8 mm (2.91 inches)
|74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|189 gramm (6.67 oz)
|166 gramm (5.86 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Gray, Red, Purple
|White, Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9610
|Max. clock
|2700 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G72MP18
|Mali-G72 MP3
|GPU clock
|572 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~658 GFLOPS
|~259 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1794 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 400 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S9 Plus +55%
519
334
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S9 Plus +63%
1981
1214
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy S9 Plus +69%
246492
146103
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S9 Plus +91%
309698
161742
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|One UI 2.1
|One UI 3.1
|OS size
|13.9 GB
|22 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3500 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi/PMA (10 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (40% in 30 min)
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 35 min)
|Full charging time
|1:40 hr
|1:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:15 hr
Galaxy A50 +9%
12:16 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S9 Plus +6%
16:45 hr
15:49 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S9 Plus +4%
25:23 hr
24:31 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|25 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4032 x 3024
|5288 x 3968
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|123°
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|3 (25 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 25 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.78", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A50 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|25 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|6024 x 4024
|Aperture
|f/1.7
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|25 mm
|25 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|0.9 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.6"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1440p при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Galaxy S9 Plus +22%
104
85
Video quality
Galaxy S9 Plus +15%
91
79
Generic camera score
Galaxy S9 Plus +19%
99
83
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2018
|February 2019
|Release date
|March 2018
|March 2019
|Launch price
|~ 937 USD
|~ 250 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.294 W/kg
|0.27 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.35 W/kg
|1.39 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus is definitely a better buy.
