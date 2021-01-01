Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S9 Plus vs Galaxy A51 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus vs Galaxy A51

Самсунг Галакси С9 Плюс
Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
VS
Самсунг Галакси А51
Samsung Galaxy A51

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 9810) that was released on February 25, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A51, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9611 and came out 22 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 81% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (312K versus 173K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 31% higher pixel density (531 vs 405 PPI)
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 10W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Stereo speakers
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus UFS 2.0
  • 49% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 516 and 346 points
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A51
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3500 mAh
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer
  • Weighs 17 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S9 Plus
vs
Galaxy A51

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.2 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2960 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 20:9
PPI 531 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 84.2% 87.4%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.8%
PWM 215 Hz 242 Hz
Response time 7 ms 25 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S9 Plus
619 nits
Galaxy A51 +3%
636 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158.1 mm (6.22 inches) 158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 73.8 mm (2.91 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Red, Purple White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy S9 Plus
84.2%
Galaxy A51 +4%
87.4%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus and Samsung Galaxy A51 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611
Max. clock 2700 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72MP18 Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 572 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~658 GFLOPS ~259 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1794 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 400 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S9 Plus +49%
516
Galaxy A51
346
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S9 Plus +54%
1972
Galaxy A51
1280
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S9 Plus +81%
312953
Galaxy A51
173313

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM One UI 2.1 One UI 2.5
OS size 13.9 GB 23 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3500 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (10 W) No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (40% in 30 min) Yes (40% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S9 Plus
11:15 hr
Galaxy A51 +18%
13:21 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S9 Plus +16%
16:45 hr
Galaxy A51
14:22 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S9 Plus +17%
25:23 hr
Galaxy A51
21:51 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4032 x 3024 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 40 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6560 x 4928
Aperture f/1.7 f/2.2
Focal length 25 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.6" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1440p при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S9 Plus +5%
85 dB
Galaxy A51
80.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2018 December 2019
Release date March 2018 December 2019
Launch price ~ 937 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.294 W/kg 0.596 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.35 W/kg 1.45 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
62 (76.5%)
19 (23.5%)
Total votes: 81

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy S10e or Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
2. Apple iPhone 11 or Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
3. Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus or Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
4. Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus or Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
5. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra or Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
6. Xiaomi Mi 9T or Samsung Galaxy A51
7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro or Samsung Galaxy A51
8. Samsung Galaxy A70 or Samsung Galaxy A51
9. Samsung Galaxy A30s or Samsung Galaxy A51
10. Huawei Nova 5T or Samsung Galaxy A51

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish