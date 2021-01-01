Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 9810) that was released on February 25, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A51 5G, which is powered by Exynos 980 and came out 26 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.