Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus vs A71 5G

Самсунг Галакси С9 Плюс
Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
VS
Самсунг Галакси А71 5G
Samsung Galaxy A71 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 9810) that was released on February 25, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A71 5G, which is powered by Exynos 980 and came out 26 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 35% higher pixel density (531 vs 393 PPI)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 10W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Stereo speakers
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A71 5G
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3500 mAh
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 980
  • 37% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 707 and 516 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S9 Plus
vs
Galaxy A71 5G

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.2 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2960 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 20:9
PPI 531 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 84.2% 88.3%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
PWM 215 Hz -
Response time 7 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S9 Plus +5%
619 nits
Galaxy A71 5G
592 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.1 mm (6.22 inches) 162.5 mm (6.4 inches)
Width 73.8 mm (2.91 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Red, Purple Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy S9 Plus
84.2%
Galaxy A71 5G +5%
88.3%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus and Samsung Galaxy A71 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810 Samsung Exynos 980
Max. clock 2700 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A77
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72MP18 Mali G76MP5
GPU clock 572 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~658 GFLOPS ~576 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1794 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 400 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S9 Plus
312953
Galaxy A71 5G +9%
340532
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Results (137th and 115th place)

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM One UI 2.1 One UI 2.0
OS size 13.9 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3500 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 15 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (10 W) No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (40% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4032 x 3024 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A71 5G from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/1.7 f/2.2
Focal length 25 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.6" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1440p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support - Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2018 April 2020
Release date March 2018 June 2020
Launch price ~ 937 USD ~ 425 USD
SAR (head) 0.294 W/kg 1.24 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.35 W/kg 1.53 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life is more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A71 5G. But if the connectivity, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus.

