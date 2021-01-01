Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus vs A71 5G
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 9810) that was released on February 25, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A71 5G, which is powered by Exynos 980 and came out 26 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- 35% higher pixel density (531 vs 393 PPI)
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 10W
- Optical image stabilization
- Stereo speakers
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A71 5G
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3500 mAh
- Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
- The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 980
- 37% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 707 and 516 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.2 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2960 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|531 ppi
|393 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen to body ratio
|84.2%
|88.3%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
|PWM
|215 Hz
|-
|Response time
|7 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Design and build
|Height
|158.1 mm (6.22 inches)
|162.5 mm (6.4 inches)
|Width
|73.8 mm (2.91 inches)
|75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|189 gramm (6.67 oz)
|185 gramm (6.53 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Gray, Red, Purple
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810
|Samsung Exynos 980
|Max. clock
|2700 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A77
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G72MP18
|Mali G76MP5
|GPU clock
|572 MHz
|720 MHz
|FLOPS
|~658 GFLOPS
|~576 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1794 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 400 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
516
Galaxy A71 5G +37%
707
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S9 Plus +8%
1972
1819
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
312953
Galaxy A71 5G +9%
340532
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Results (137th and 115th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 10
|ROM
|One UI 2.1
|One UI 2.0
|OS size
|13.9 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|3500 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi/PMA (10 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (40% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 35 min)
|Full charging time
|1:40 hr
|2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:15 hr
Watching videos (Player)
16:45 hr
Talk (3G)
25:23 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4032 x 3024
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|123°
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Macro lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A71 5G from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/1.7
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|25 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.6"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1440p при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Galaxy S9 Plus +16%
104
Video quality
Galaxy S9 Plus +5%
91
Generic camera score
Galaxy S9 Plus +13%
99
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|12
|5G support
|-
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2018
|April 2020
|Release date
|March 2018
|June 2020
|Launch price
|~ 937 USD
|~ 425 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.294 W/kg
|1.24 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.35 W/kg
|1.53 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the battery life is more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A71 5G. But if the connectivity, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus.
