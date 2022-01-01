Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus vs A73 5G
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 9810) that was released on February 25, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 49 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- 35% higher pixel density (531 vs 393 PPI)
- Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 10W
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3500 mAh
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
- The phone is 4-years and 1-month newer
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
- 24% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (503K versus 405K)
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 778G
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.2 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2960 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|531 ppi
|393 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|631 nits
|-
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|-
|800 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.2%
|87%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|PWM
|215 Hz
|-
|Response time
|7 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|158.1 mm (6.22 inches)
|163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
|Width
|73.8 mm (2.91 inches)
|76.1 mm (3 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|189 gramm (6.67 oz)
|181 gramm (6.38 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP67
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Gray, Red, Purple
|White, Gray, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
|Max. clock
|2700 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G72MP18
|Adreno 642L
|GPU clock
|572 MHz
|490 MHz
|FLOPS
|~658 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|6 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1794 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 400 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
519
Galaxy A73 5G +44%
748
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1990
Galaxy A73 5G +45%
2892
|CPU
|116977
|156425
|GPU
|121725
|157151
|Memory
|74973
|70675
|UX
|93023
|121877
|Total score
|405796
|503340
|Stability
|95%
|98%
|Graphics test
|13 FPS
|14 FPS
|Graphics score
|2326
|2467
|PCMark 3.0 score
|6094
|12076
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 12
|ROM
|One UI 2.1
|One UI 4.1
|OS size
|13.9 GB
|36.9 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3500 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|-
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi/PMA (10 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (40% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:40 hr
|1:45 hr
|Web browsing
|06:59 hr
|-
|Watching video
|11:56 hr
|-
|Gaming
|03:44 hr
|-
|Standby
|79 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4032 x 3024
|12000 x 9000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|4 (108 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Macro lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|6464 x 4864
|Aperture
|f/1.7
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|25 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.6"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1440p at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
104
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|18
|18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2018
|March 2022
|Release date
|March 2018
|April 2022
|SAR (head)
|0.294 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.35 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G is definitely a better buy.
