Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S9 Plus vs Galaxy S10 Lite – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus vs S10 Lite

Самсунг Галакси С9 Плюс
VS
Самсунг Галакси С10 Лайт
Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 9810) that was released on February 25, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 23 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 35% higher pixel density (531 vs 393 PPI)
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 10W
  • Stereo speakers
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3500 mAh
  • Shows 28% longer battery life (110 vs 86 hours)
  • 48% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (459K versus 309K)
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (691 against 630 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S9 Plus
vs
Galaxy S10 Lite

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.2 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2960 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 20:9
PPI 531 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 87.8%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.3%
PWM 215 Hz 250 Hz
Response time 7 ms 32 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S9 Plus
630 nits
Galaxy S10 Lite +10%
691 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158.1 mm (6.22 inches) 162.5 mm (6.4 inches)
Width 73.8 mm (2.91 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Red, Purple White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Max. clock 2700 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache 4 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72MP18 Adreno 640
GPU clock 572 MHz 585 MHz
FLOPS ~658 GFLOPS ~899 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1794 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 400 GB Up to 1000 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy S9 Plus
246492
Galaxy S10 Lite +44%
354374
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S9 Plus
309698
Galaxy S10 Lite +48%
459594
AnTuTu Benchmark Smartphone Scores (211th and 105th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM One UI 2.1 One UI 3.0
OS size 13.9 GB 22.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3500 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 15 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (10 W) No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (40% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S9 Plus
11:15 hr
Galaxy S10 Lite +20%
13:35 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S9 Plus
16:45 hr
Galaxy S10 Lite +16%
19:07 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S9 Plus
25:23 hr
Galaxy S10 Lite +36%
34:29 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4032 x 3024 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/1.7 f/2.2
Focal length 25 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.6" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1440p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S9 Plus
85.6 dB
Galaxy S10 Lite +4%
88.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2018 January 2020
Release date March 2018 January 2020
Launch price ~ 937 USD ~ 562 USD
SAR (head) 0.294 W/kg 0.484 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.35 W/kg 1.02 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite. But if the design and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
31 (46.3%)
36 (53.7%)
Total votes: 67

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy S10e or S9 Plus
2. Apple iPhone 11 or Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S or Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
4. Samsung Galaxy A71 or S9 Plus
5. Samsung Galaxy S20 or S9 Plus
6. Samsung Galaxy S10e or S10 Lite
7. Samsung Galaxy A51 or S10 Lite
8. Apple iPhone XR or Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite
9. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 or Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite
10. Samsung Galaxy A71 or S10 Lite

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish