Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 9810) that was released on February 25, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy S21, which is powered by Exynos 2100 and came out 35 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.