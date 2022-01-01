Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus vs S21 FE 5G VS Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 9810) that was released on February 25, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 47 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus 29% higher pixel density (531 vs 411 PPI)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 400GB

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (747K versus 374K)

Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3500 mAh

Shows 7% longer battery life (92 vs 86 hours)

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Delivers 26% higher maximum brightness (799 against 632 nits)

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

The phone is 3-years and 11-months newer

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 888

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED Size 6.2 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1440 x 2960 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 18.5:9 20:9 PPI 531 ppi 411 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 85.3% Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests PWM 215 Hz - Response time 7 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Galaxy S9 Plus 632 nits Galaxy S21 FE 5G +26% 799 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 158.1 mm (6.22 inches) 155.7 mm (6.13 inches) Width 73.8 mm (2.91 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 177 gramm (6.24 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Red, Purple White, Gray, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S9 Plus 84.2% Galaxy S21 FE 5G +1% 85.3%

Software Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 12 ROM One UI 2.1 One UI 4.0 OS size 13.9 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 4032 x 3024 4000 x 3000 Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 3x Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens - 123° Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 76 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.5", Hynix Hi847 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6464 x 4864 Aperture f/1.7 f/2.2 Focal length 25 mm 26 mm Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.6" 1/2.74" Video resolution 1440p at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S9 Plus 104 Galaxy S21 FE 5G n/a Video quality Galaxy S9 Plus 91 Galaxy S21 FE 5G n/a Generic camera score Galaxy S9 Plus 99 Galaxy S21 FE 5G n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.1 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 18 20 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy S9 Plus 85.6 dB Galaxy S21 FE 5G n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2018 January 2022 Release date March 2018 January 2022 SAR (head) 0.294 W/kg 0.95 W/kg SAR (body) 1.35 W/kg 1.48 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is definitely a better buy.