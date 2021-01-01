Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S9 Plus vs Galaxy S21 Ultra – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus vs S21 Ultra

Самсунг Галакси С9 Плюс
Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
VS
Самсунг Галакси С21 Ультра
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 9810) that was released on February 25, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, which is powered by Exynos 2100 and came out 35 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 400GB
  • Weighs 38 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
  • The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (657K versus 315K)
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3500 mAh
  • Shows 33% longer battery life (114 vs 86 hours)
  • Delivers 62% higher maximum brightness (1038 against 639 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 2-years and 11-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 2100
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S9 Plus
vs
Galaxy S21 Ultra

Display

Type Super AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.2 inches 6.8 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2960 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 20:9
PPI 531 ppi 515 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 89.8%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
PWM 215 Hz -
Response time 7 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S9 Plus
639 nits
Galaxy S21 Ultra +62%
1038 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.1 mm (6.22 inches) 165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 73.8 mm (2.91 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 227 gramm (8.01 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Red, Purple Black, Silver, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810 Samsung Exynos 2100
Max. clock 2700 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3		 - 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 2.9 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72MP18 Mali-G78 MP14
GPU clock 572 MHz -
FLOPS ~658 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 1794 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 400 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S9 Plus
315207
Galaxy S21 Ultra +109%
657355
AnTuTu 8 Android Results (150th and 8th place)

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11
ROM One UI 2.1 One UI 3.1
OS size 13.9 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (10 W) Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (40% in 30 min) Yes (54% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:11 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S9 Plus
11:15 hr
Galaxy S21 Ultra +35%
15:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S9 Plus
16:45 hr
Galaxy S21 Ultra +7%
17:53 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S9 Plus
25:23 hr
Galaxy S21 Ultra +40%
35:32 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 4032 x 3024 12000 x 9000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 10x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 240 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.24", Samsung S5K3J1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 -
Aperture f/1.7 f/2.2
Focal length 25 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.6" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1440p при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 24
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2018 January 2021
Release date March 2018 February 2021
Launch price ~ 937 USD ~ 1375 USD
SAR (head) 0.294 W/kg 0.71 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.35 W/kg 1.58 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

