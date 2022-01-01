Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus vs Galaxy S22 VS Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus Samsung Galaxy S22 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 9810) that was released on February 25, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy S22, which is powered by Exynos 2200 and came out 49 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus 25% higher pixel density (531 vs 425 PPI)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 400GB

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (890K versus 372K)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Delivers 107% higher maximum brightness (1294 against 626 nits)

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10

More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 2200

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED Size 6.2 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1440 x 2960 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 18.5:9 19.5:9 PPI 531 ppi 425 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 87.4% Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests PWM 215 Hz - Response time 7 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Galaxy S9 Plus 626 nits Galaxy S22 +107% 1294 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 158.1 mm (6.22 inches) 146 mm (5.75 inches) Width 73.8 mm (2.91 inches) 70.6 mm (2.78 inches) Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 167 gramm (5.89 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Red, Purple White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S9 Plus 84.2% Galaxy S22 +4% 87.4%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S22 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810 Samsung Exynos 2200 Max. clock 2700 MHz 2800 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 L3 cache 4 MB - Lithography process 10 nanometers 4 nanometers Graphics Mali-G72MP18 Samsung Xclipse 920 GPU clock 572 MHz 1300 MHz FLOPS ~658 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 6 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 1794 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 400 GB - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy S9 Plus 521 Galaxy S22 +126% 1176 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy S9 Plus 1998 Galaxy S22 +80% 3591 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy S9 Plus 372194 Galaxy S22 +139% 890211 CPU 111070 221779 GPU 122322 378872 Memory 60772 147967 UX 78404 149643 Total score 372194 890211 3DMark Wild Life Performance Galaxy S9 Plus 2324 Galaxy S22 n/a Stability 95% - Graphics test 13 FPS - Graphics score 2324 - PCMark 3.0 score 6060 - AnTuTu Android Rating Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 12 ROM One UI 2.1 One UI 4.1 OS size 13.9 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 4032 x 3024 - Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 3x Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens - 120° Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 10 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 70 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 10 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3872 x 2592 Aperture f/1.7 f/2.2 Focal length 25 mm 26 mm Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.22 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.6" 1/3.24" Video resolution 1440p at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S9 Plus 104 Galaxy S22 n/a Video quality Galaxy S9 Plus 91 Galaxy S22 n/a Generic camera score Galaxy S9 Plus 99 Galaxy S22 n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.1 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 18 20 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy S9 Plus 85.6 dB Galaxy S22 n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2018 February 2022 Release date March 2018 March 2022 SAR (head) 0.294 W/kg 0.21 W/kg SAR (body) 1.35 W/kg 1.59 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 is definitely a better buy.