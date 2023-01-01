Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S9 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9810) that was released on February 25, 2018, against the Apple iPhone 13 Pro, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 44 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.