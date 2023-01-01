Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S9 vs iPhone 14 Pro – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S9 vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro

53 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy S9
VS
85 out of 100
Apple iPhone 14 Pro
Samsung Galaxy S9
Apple iPhone 14 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S9 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9810) that was released on February 25, 2018, against the Apple iPhone 14 Pro, which is powered by Apple A16 Bionic and came out 56 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S9
  • 23% higher pixel density (568 vs 460 PPI)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 400GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
  • Weighs 43 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Pro
  • 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (950K versus 374K)
  • Delivers 173% higher peak brightness (1803 against 660 nits)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Shows 76% longer battery life (36:11 vs 20:36 hours)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • The phone is 4-years and 8-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A16 Bionic

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy S9 and Apple iPhone 14 Pro crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS
Promotion

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S9
vs
iPhone 14 Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 5.8 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2960 pixels 1179 x 2556 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 568 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No Yes
Max rated brightness 658 nits 1000 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1600 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 83.6% 87%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.8%
PWM 240 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 7 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S9
660 nits
iPhone 14 Pro +173%
1803 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 147.7 mm (5.81 inches) 147.5 mm (5.81 inches)
Width 68.7 mm (2.7 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 7.85 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 163 g (5.75 oz) 206 g (7.27 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue, Purple Black, Silver, Gold, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S9
83.6%
iPhone 14 Pro +4%
87%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S9 and Apple iPhone 14 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810 Apple A16 Bionic
Max clock 2700 MHz 3460 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Sawtooth
- 2 cores at 3.46 GHz: Everest
Lithography process 10 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP18 Apple A16 GPU
GPU clock 572 MHz -
FLOPS ~370 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S9
569
iPhone 14 Pro +230%
1878
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S9
1836
iPhone 14 Pro +194%
5398
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S9
374039
iPhone 14 Pro +154%
950037
CPU 114409 248495
GPU 128760 393310
Memory 58370 162433
UX 69663 143811
Total score 374039 950037
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S9
2272
iPhone 14 Pro +335%
9877
Max surface temperature 39.2 °C 41.2 °C
Stability 93% 79%
Graphics test 13 FPS 59 FPS
Graphics score 2272 9877
Web score 5104 -
Video editing 5490 -
Photo editing 9518 -
Data manipulation 5723 -
Writing score 6311 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 1794 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 400 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.5)
ROM One UI 2,1 -
OS size 14 GB -

Battery

Capacity 3000 mAh 3200 mAh
Max charge power 15 W 23 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (10 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (40% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:41 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 06:04 hr 12:35 hr
Watching video 10:57 hr 15:45 hr
Gaming 02:42 hr 06:03 hr
Standby 70 hr 120 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S9
20:36 hr
iPhone 14 Pro +76%
36:11 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX803 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.5" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/1.7 f/1.9
Focal length 25 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.6" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1440p at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Galaxy S9
104
iPhone 14 Pro +38%
143
Video quality
Galaxy S9
91
iPhone 14 Pro +64%
149
Generic camera score
Galaxy S9
99
iPhone 14 Pro +47%
146

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.3
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy S9
86 dB
iPhone 14 Pro +4%
89.5 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2018 September 2022
Release date March 2018 September 2022
SAR (head) 0.362 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.18 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
Bundled charger - Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 3

Related comparisons

1. iPhone 12 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro
2. Galaxy S22 or iPhone 14 Pro
3. iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro
4. Galaxy S23 or iPhone 14 Pro
5. iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro
6. iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro
7. iPhone 14 Plus or iPhone 14 Pro
8. iPhone 14 Pro Max or iPhone 14 Pro
9. Galaxy S21 FE 5G or Galaxy S9
10. Galaxy S20 FE or Galaxy S9
Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский