Samsung Galaxy S9 vs Apple iPhone 8

Самсунг Галакси С9
VS
Эпл Айфон 8
Samsung Galaxy S9
Apple iPhone 8

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S9 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9810) that was released on February 25, 2018, against the Apple iPhone 8, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S9
  • Comes with 1179 mAh larger battery capacity: 3000 vs 1821 mAh
  • Has a 1.1 inches larger screen size
  • Thinner bezels – 18.2% more screen real estate
  • 74% higher pixel density (568 vs 326 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Shows 18% longer battery life (78 vs 66 hours)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 400GB
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has 2x more RAM: 4GB versus 2GB
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1794 MHz
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 8
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • 2.3x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 921 and 400 points
  • Weighs 15 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S9
vs
iPhone 8

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 5.8 inches 4.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2960 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 16:9
PPI 568 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.6% 65.4%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM 240 Hz Not detected
Response time 7 ms 22 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1373:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S9 +3%
651 nits
iPhone 8
633 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 147.7 mm (5.81 inches) 138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
Width 68.7 mm (2.7 inches) 67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 163 gramm (5.75 oz) 148 gramm (5.22 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue, Purple Silver, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S9 +28%
83.6%
iPhone 8
65.4%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S9 and Apple iPhone 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810 Apple A11 Bionic
Max. clock 2700 MHz 2100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3		 - 4 cores at 2.39 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72MP18 Apple GPU
GPU clock 572 MHz -
FLOPS ~658 GFLOPS ~325 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1794 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 400 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S9
400
iPhone 8 +130%
921
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S9
1915
iPhone 8 +16%
2213
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy S9 +21%
244030
iPhone 8
202475
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S9 +4%
272368
iPhone 8
260965
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) iOS 11 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM One UI 2,1 -
OS size 14 GB 6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 1821 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (10 W) Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (40% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S9
10:13 hr
iPhone 8 +14%
11:54 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S9 +47%
15:25 hr
iPhone 8
10:36 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S9 +83%
22:38 hr
iPhone 8
12:24 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 8 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3088 x 2320
Aperture f/1.7 f/2.2
Focal length 25 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.6" -
Video resolution 1440p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Galaxy S9 +12%
104
iPhone 8
93
Video quality
Galaxy S9 +1%
91
iPhone 8
90
Generic camera score
Galaxy S9 +8%
99
iPhone 8
92

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S9 +7%
86 dB
iPhone 8
80.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2018 September 2017
Release date March 2018 September 2017
Launch price ~ 837 USD ~ 712 USD
SAR (head) 0.362 W/kg 1.35 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.18 W/kg 1.36 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, camera, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S9. But if the performance and software are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 8.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
33 (68.8%)
15 (31.3%)
Total votes: 48

