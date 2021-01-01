Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S9 vs iPhone SE (2020) – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S9 vs Apple iPhone SE (2020)

Самсунг Галакси С9
VS
Эпл Айфон SE (2020)
Samsung Galaxy S9
Apple iPhone SE (2020)

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S9 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9810) that was released on February 25, 2018, against the Apple iPhone SE (2020), which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 26 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S9
  • Comes with 1179 mAh larger battery capacity: 3000 vs 1821 mAh
  • Has a 1.1 inches larger screen size
  • Thinner bezels – 18.2% more screen real estate
  • 74% higher pixel density (568 vs 326 PPI)
  • Shows 32% longer battery life (78 vs 59 hours)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 400GB
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1794 MHz
  • Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2020)
  • 69% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (461K versus 272K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer
  • 3.3x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1330 and 400 points
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A13 Bionic
  • Weighs 15 grams less
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 5.8 inches 4.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2960 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 16:9
PPI 568 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.6% 65.4%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM 240 Hz Not detected
Response time 7 ms 29 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 2457:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S9
651 nits
iPhone SE (2020) +3%
669 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 147.7 mm (5.81 inches) 138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
Width 68.7 mm (2.7 inches) 67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 163 gramm (5.75 oz) 148 gramm (5.22 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue, Purple White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S9 +28%
83.6%
iPhone SE (2020)
65.4%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S9 and Apple iPhone SE (2020) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810 Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2700 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72MP18 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 572 MHz -
FLOPS ~658 GFLOPS ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1794 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 400 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S9
400
iPhone SE (2020) +233%
1330
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S9
1915
iPhone SE (2020) +78%
3412
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S9
272368
iPhone SE (2020) +69%
461442
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM One UI 2,1 -
OS size 14 GB 8.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 1821 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (10 W) Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (40% in 30 min) Yes (55% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 2:32 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S9
10:13 hr
iPhone SE (2020) +32%
13:39 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S9 +78%
15:25 hr
iPhone SE (2020)
8:56 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S9 +122%
22:38 hr
iPhone SE (2020)
10:07 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone SE (2020) from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3088 x 2320
Aperture f/1.7 f/2.2
Focal length 25 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.6" -
Video resolution 1440p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S9
86 dB
iPhone SE (2020)
86.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2018 April 2020
Release date March 2018 April 2020
Launch price ~ 837 USD ~ 500 USD
SAR (head) 0.362 W/kg 0.98 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.18 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone SE (2020) is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
21 (60%)
14 (40%)
Total votes: 35

