Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S9 vs iPhone XR – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S9 vs Apple iPhone XR

Самсунг Галакси С9
VS
Эпл Айфон XR
Samsung Galaxy S9
Apple iPhone XR

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S9 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9810) that was released on February 25, 2018, against the Apple iPhone XR, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S9
  • 4.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (272K versus 59K)
  • 74% higher pixel density (568 vs 326 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 400GB
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XR
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • 2.8x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1108 and 400 points
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A12 Bionic
  • The phone is 7-months newer
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S9
vs
iPhone XR

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 5.8 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2960 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 568 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.6% 79%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space - 100%
PWM 240 Hz Not detected
Response time 7 ms 32.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1920:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S9
651 nits
iPhone XR +6%
690 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 147.7 mm (5.81 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 68.7 mm (2.7 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 163 gramm (5.75 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue, Purple White, Black, Blue, Red, Orange, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S9 +6%
83.6%
iPhone XR
79%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S9 and Apple iPhone XR in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810 Apple A12 Bionic
Max. clock 2700 MHz 2490 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72MP18 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 572 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~658 GFLOPS ~560 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1794 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 400 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S9
400
iPhone XR +177%
1108
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S9
1915
iPhone XR +15%
2197
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy S9
244030
iPhone XR +37%
334326
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S9 +355%
272368
iPhone XR
59816
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM One UI 2,1 -
OS size 14 GB 11.1 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 2942 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (10 W) Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (40% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:43 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S9
10:13 hr
iPhone XR +29%
13:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S9 +1%
15:25 hr
iPhone XR
15:08 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S9 +49%
22:38 hr
iPhone XR
15:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3088 x 2316
Aperture f/1.7 f/2.2
Focal length 25 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.6" -
Video resolution 1440p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Galaxy S9 +1%
104
iPhone XR
103
Video quality
Galaxy S9
91
iPhone XR +5%
96
Generic camera score
Galaxy S9
99
iPhone XR +2%
101

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S9
86 dB
iPhone XR +2%
87.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2018 September 2018
Release date March 2018 October 2018
Launch price ~ 837 USD ~ 812 USD
SAR (head) 0.362 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.18 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and software are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone XR. But if the display and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S9.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
37 (46.3%)
43 (53.8%)
Total votes: 80

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy S10e and Samsung Galaxy S9
2. Apple iPhone 11 and Samsung Galaxy S9
3. Apple iPhone XS and Samsung Galaxy S9
4. Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S9
5. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy S9
6. Samsung Galaxy S10e and Apple iPhone XR
7. Xiaomi Mi 9 and Apple iPhone XR
8. Huawei P30 and Apple iPhone XR
9. OnePlus 7T and Apple iPhone XR
10. Apple iPhone SE (2020) and Apple iPhone XR

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish