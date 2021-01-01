Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S9 vs Honor 10 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S9 vs Huawei Honor 10

Самсунг Галакси С9
VS
Хуавей Хонор 10
Samsung Galaxy S9
Huawei Honor 10

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S9 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9810) that was released on February 25, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S9
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 71% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (272K versus 159K)
  • 31% higher pixel density (568 vs 432 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 10W
  • Delivers 30% higher maximum brightness (651 against 499 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 400GB
  • Stereo speakers
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 3400 vs 3000 mAh
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S9
vs
Honor 10

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 5.8 inches 5.84 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2960 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 19.9:9
PPI 568 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.6% 79.9%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
PWM 240 Hz Not detected
Response time 7 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1423:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S9 +30%
651 nits
Honor 10
499 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 147.7 mm (5.81 inches) 149.6 mm (5.89 inches)
Width 68.7 mm (2.7 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 163 gramm (5.75 oz) 153 gramm (5.4 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue, Purple White, Black, Gray, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S9 +5%
83.6%
Honor 10
79.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S9 and Huawei Honor 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810 HiSilicon Kirin 970
Max. clock 2700 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72MP18 Mali G72 MP12
GPU clock 572 MHz 767 MHz
FLOPS ~658 GFLOPS ~347 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1794 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 400 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S9 +15%
400
Honor 10
347
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S9 +27%
1915
Honor 10
1510
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy S9 +16%
244030
Honor 10
209874
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S9 +71%
272368
Honor 10
159477
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
ROM One UI 2,1 EMUI 9.1
OS size 14 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 15 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (10 W) No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (40% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S9
10:13 hr
Honor 10 +14%
11:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S9 +34%
15:25 hr
Honor 10
11:37 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S9 +6%
22:38 hr
Honor 10
21:14 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 2 (16 MP + 24 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX498 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8"
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 5760 x 4312
Aperture f/1.7 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.6" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1440p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S9 +2%
86 dB
Honor 10
84.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2018 April 2018
Release date March 2018 April 2018
Launch price ~ 837 USD ~ 337 USD
SAR (head) 0.362 W/kg 0.79 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.18 W/kg 1.15 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S9 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
5 (62.5%)
3 (37.5%)
Total votes: 8

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy S9 or Samsung Galaxy S10
2. Samsung Galaxy S9 or Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
3. Samsung Galaxy S9 or Samsung Galaxy A51
4. Samsung Galaxy S9 or Samsung Galaxy A71
5. Samsung Galaxy S9 or Samsung Galaxy S20
6. Huawei Honor 10 or Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
7. Huawei Honor 10 or Samsung Galaxy A50
8. Huawei Honor 10 or Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
9. Huawei Honor 10 or Huawei Honor 20
10. Huawei Honor 10 or Samsung Galaxy A30s

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish