Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S9 vs Mate 20 Lite – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S9 vs Huawei Mate 20 Lite

Самсунг Галакси С9
VS
Хуавей Мейт 20 Лайт
Samsung Galaxy S9
Huawei Mate 20 Lite

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S9 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9810) that was released on February 25, 2018, against the Huawei Mate 20 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S9
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 67% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (272K versus 163K)
  • 39% higher pixel density (568 vs 409 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Delivers 44% higher maximum brightness (651 against 452 nits)
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 10W
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20 Lite
  • Comes with 750 mAh larger battery capacity: 3750 vs 3000 mAh
  • Shows 24% longer battery life (97 vs 78 hours)
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 6-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S9
vs
Mate 20 Lite

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 5.8 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2960 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 568 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 83.6% 82%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.6%
PWM 240 Hz Not detected
Response time 7 ms 24.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 871:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S9 +44%
651 nits
Mate 20 Lite
452 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 147.7 mm (5.81 inches) 158.3 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 68.7 mm (2.7 inches) 75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 163 gramm (5.75 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue, Purple Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S9 +2%
83.6%
Mate 20 Lite
82%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S9 and Huawei Mate 20 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810 HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2700 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72MP18 Mali-G51
GPU clock 572 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~658 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1794 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 400 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S9 +22%
400
Mate 20 Lite
329
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S9 +49%
1915
Mate 20 Lite
1284
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy S9 +66%
244030
Mate 20 Lite
146632
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S9 +67%
272368
Mate 20 Lite
163179
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2,1 EMUI 10
OS size 14 GB 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3750 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (10 W) No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (40% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S9
10:13 hr
Mate 20 Lite +32%
13:36 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S9 +22%
15:25 hr
Mate 20 Lite
12:48 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S9
22:38 hr
Mate 20 Lite +8%
24:12 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 5160 x 3872
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 2 (20 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/1.7 f/2
Focal length 25 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.6" -
Video resolution 1440p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S9 +2%
86 dB
Mate 20 Lite
84.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2018 August 2018
Release date March 2018 September 2018
Launch price ~ 837 USD ~ 285 USD
SAR (head) 0.362 W/kg 0.46 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.18 W/kg 1.13 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S9 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy S10e or Galaxy S9
2. iPhone 11 or Galaxy S9
3. iPhone XS or Galaxy S9
4. Galaxy S20 Plus or Galaxy S9
5. Galaxy S20 Ultra or Galaxy S9
6. Galaxy A50 or Mate 20 Lite
7. Honor 10i or Mate 20 Lite
8. Galaxy A51 or Mate 20 Lite
9. Redmi Note 8 or Mate 20 Lite
10. Honor 8X or Mate 20 Lite

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish