Samsung Galaxy S9 vs Huawei Mate 20 Pro

Samsung Galaxy S9
Huawei Mate 20 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S9 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9810) that was released on February 25, 2018, against the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S9
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 400GB
  • Weighs 26 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Has a 0.59 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1200 mAh larger battery capacity: 4200 vs 3000 mAh
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Shows 9% longer battery life (85 vs 78 hours)
  • 24% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (337K versus 272K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S9
vs
Mate 20 Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 5.8 inches 6.39 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2960 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 568 ppi 538 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 83.6% 88.14%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.1%
PWM 240 Hz 245 Hz
Response time 7 ms 4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S9 +1%
651 nits
Mate 20 Pro
646 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 147.7 mm (5.81 inches) 157.8 mm (6.21 inches)
Width 68.7 mm (2.7 inches) 72.3 mm (2.85 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 163 gramm (5.75 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue, Purple Black, Blue, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S9
83.6%
Mate 20 Pro +5%
88.14%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S9 and Huawei Mate 20 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2700 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72MP18 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 572 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~658 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1794 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 400 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S9
400
Mate 20 Pro +70%
681
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S9
1915
Mate 20 Pro +28%
2442
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy S9
244030
Mate 20 Pro +11%
269860
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S9
272368
Mate 20 Pro +24%
337948
AnTuTu Android Ranking (261st and 163rd place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2,1 EMUI 10.1
OS size 14 GB 15.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 15 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (10 W) Yes, Qi (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (40% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S9
10:13 hr
Mate 20 Pro +34%
13:57 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S9
15:25 hr
Mate 20 Pro
15:22 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S9
22:38 hr
Mate 20 Pro +27%
28:43 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 7360 x 4912
Zoom Digital Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei Mate 20 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/1.7 f/2
Focal length 25 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.6" -
Video resolution 1440p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Galaxy S9
104
Mate 20 Pro +10%
114
Video quality
Generic camera score
Galaxy S9
99
Mate 20 Pro +10%
109

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 18 21
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S9 +11%
86 dB
Mate 20 Pro
77.7 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2018 October 2018
Release date March 2018 November 2018
Launch price ~ 837 USD ~ 972 USD
SAR (head) 0.362 W/kg 0.4 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.18 W/kg 0.96 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Mate 20 Pro is definitely a better buy.

