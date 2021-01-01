Samsung Galaxy S9 vs Huawei Mate 20 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S9 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9810) that was released on February 25, 2018, against the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S9
- Optical image stabilization
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 400GB
- Weighs 26 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20 Pro
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- Has a 0.59 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 1200 mAh larger battery capacity: 4200 vs 3000 mAh
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Shows 9% longer battery life (85 vs 78 hours)
- 24% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (337K versus 272K)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Has a built-in infrared port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
72
75
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
59
69
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
65
77
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
66
71
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
82
84
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
67
73
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|5.8 inches
|6.39 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2960 pixels
|1440 x 3120 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|568 ppi
|538 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.6%
|88.14%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|99.1%
|PWM
|240 Hz
|245 Hz
|Response time
|7 ms
|4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|147.7 mm (5.81 inches)
|157.8 mm (6.21 inches)
|Width
|68.7 mm (2.7 inches)
|72.3 mm (2.85 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|163 gramm (5.75 oz)
|189 gramm (6.67 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Gray, Blue, Purple
|Black, Blue, Green, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810
|HiSilicon Kirin 980
|Max. clock
|2700 MHz
|2600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G72MP18
|Mali G76 MP10
|GPU clock
|572 MHz
|720 MHz
|FLOPS
|~658 GFLOPS
|~691 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1794 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Nano Memory
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 400 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
400
Mate 20 Pro +70%
681
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1915
Mate 20 Pro +28%
2442
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
244030
Mate 20 Pro +11%
269860
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
272368
Mate 20 Pro +24%
337948
AnTuTu Android Ranking (261st and 163rd place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|One UI 2,1
|EMUI 10.1
|OS size
|14 GB
|15.2 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|4200 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|40 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi/PMA (10 W)
|Yes, Qi (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (40% in 30 min)
|Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:35 hr
|1:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:13 hr
Mate 20 Pro +34%
13:57 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:25 hr
15:22 hr
Talk (3G)
22:38 hr
Mate 20 Pro +27%
28:43 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|40 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|7360 x 4912
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 5x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|1 (12 MP)
|3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Huawei Mate 20 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|5632 x 4224
|Aperture
|f/1.7
|f/2
|Focal length
|25 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.6"
|-
|Video resolution
|1440p при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
104
Mate 20 Pro +10%
114
Video quality
91
Mate 20 Pro +7%
97
Generic camera score
99
Mate 20 Pro +10%
109
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|18
|21
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2018
|October 2018
|Release date
|March 2018
|November 2018
|Launch price
|~ 837 USD
|~ 972 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.362 W/kg
|0.4 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.18 W/kg
|0.96 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Mate 20 Pro is definitely a better buy.
