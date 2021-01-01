Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S9 vs Huawei P40 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S9 vs Huawei P40

Самсунг Галакси С9
Samsung Galaxy S9
VS
Хуавей П40
Huawei P40

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S9 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9810) that was released on February 25, 2018, against the Huawei P40, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 25 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S9
  • 35% higher pixel density (568 vs 422 PPI)
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 10W
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 400GB
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (658 against 583 nits)
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • 75% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (485K versus 278K)
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 3800 vs 3000 mAh
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • Shows 14% longer battery life (89 vs 78 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S9
vs
Huawei P40

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 5.8 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2960 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 568 ppi 422 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 83.6% 86.3%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 129.7%
PWM 240 Hz 245 Hz
Response time 7 ms 7 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S9 +13%
658 nits
Huawei P40
583 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 147.7 mm (5.81 inches) 148.9 mm (5.86 inches)
Width 68.7 mm (2.7 inches) 71.1 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 163 gramm (5.75 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP53
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue, Purple Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy S9
83.6%
Huawei P40 +3%
86.3%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S9 and Huawei P40 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810 HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
Max. clock 2700 MHz 2860 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3		 - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72MP18 Mali G76 MP16
GPU clock 572 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~658 GFLOPS ~896 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1794 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 400 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S9
396
Huawei P40 +96%
777
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S9
1925
Huawei P40 +61%
3101
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S9
278085
Huawei P40 +75%
485432

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0
ROM One UI 2,1 EMUI 11
OS size 14 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3800 mAh
Charge power 15 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (10 W) No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (40% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S9
10:13 hr
Huawei P40 +31%
13:28 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S9
15:25 hr
Huawei P40 +20%
18:37 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S9 +1%
22:38 hr
Huawei P40
22:26 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8200 x 6100
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/1.7 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.6" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1440p при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 18 21
5G support - Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S9 +9%
86 dB
Huawei P40
79.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2018 March 2020
Release date March 2018 March 2020
Launch price ~ 837 USD ~ 625 USD
SAR (head) 0.362 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.18 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P40 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy S10e and Samsung Galaxy S9
2. Apple iPhone 11 and Samsung Galaxy S9
3. Apple iPhone XS and Samsung Galaxy S9
4. Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S9
5. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy S9
6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S and Huawei P40
7. Huawei P30 Pro and Huawei P40
8. Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max and Huawei P40
9. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro and Huawei P40
10. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and Huawei P40

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish