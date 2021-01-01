Samsung Galaxy S9 vs Huawei P40 Lite
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S9 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9810) that was released on February 25, 2018, against the Huawei P40 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 810 and came out 24 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S9
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 43% higher pixel density (568 vs 398 PPI)
- Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 10W
- Delivers 29% higher maximum brightness (658 against 512 nits)
- Optical image stabilization
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 400GB
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Stereo speakers
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD)
- Better grip in hands – the body is 7.6 mm narrower
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Lite
- Shows 55% longer battery life (121 vs 78 hours)
- Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 1200 mAh larger battery capacity: 4200 vs 3000 mAh
- 17% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (325K versus 278K)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- The phone is 2-years newer
- More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 810
- 46% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 577 and 396 points
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|LTPS LCD
|Size
|5.8 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2960 pixels
|1080 x 2310 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.5:9
|19.2:9
|PPI
|568 ppi
|398 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|83.6%
|83.5%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|-
|98.8%
|PWM
|240 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|7 ms
|38.4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|976:1
Design and build
|Height
|147.7 mm (5.81 inches)
|159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
|Width
|68.7 mm (2.7 inches)
|76.3 mm (3 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|163 gramm (5.75 oz)
|183 gramm (6.46 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Gray, Blue, Purple
|Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810
|HiSilicon Kirin 810
|Max. clock
|2700 MHz
|2270 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3
|- 6 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G72MP18
|Mali-G52 MP6
|GPU clock
|572 MHz
|820 MHz
|FLOPS
|~658 GFLOPS
|~551 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1794 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Nano Memory
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 400 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
AnTuTu Ranking List (165th and 125th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|One UI 2,1
|EMUI 10
|OS size
|14 GB
|14.6 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|4200 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|40 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi/PMA (10 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (40% in 30 min)
|Yes (70% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:35 hr
|1:10 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|1 (12 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/1.7
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|25 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.6"
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1440p при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Active
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|18
|12
|5G support
|-
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2018
|February 2020
|Release date
|March 2018
|March 2020
|Launch price
|~ 837 USD
|~ 275 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.362 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.18 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S9. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Huawei P40 Lite.
