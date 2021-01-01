Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S9 vs P40 Lite – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S9 vs Huawei P40 Lite

Samsung Galaxy S9
Huawei P40 Lite

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S9 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9810) that was released on February 25, 2018, against the Huawei P40 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 810 and came out 24 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S9
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 43% higher pixel density (568 vs 398 PPI)
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 10W
  • Delivers 29% higher maximum brightness (658 against 512 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 400GB
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 7.6 mm narrower
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Lite
  • Shows 55% longer battery life (121 vs 78 hours)
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1200 mAh larger battery capacity: 4200 vs 3000 mAh
  • 17% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (325K versus 278K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 2-years newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 810
  • 46% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 577 and 396 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S9
vs
P40 Lite

Display

Type Super AMOLED LTPS LCD
Size 5.8 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2960 pixels 1080 x 2310 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 19.2:9
PPI 568 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 83.6% 83.5%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.8%
PWM 240 Hz Not detected
Response time 7 ms 38.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 976:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S9 +29%
658 nits
P40 Lite
512 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 147.7 mm (5.81 inches) 159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 68.7 mm (2.7 inches) 76.3 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 163 gramm (5.75 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue, Purple Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy S9
83.6%
P40 Lite
83.5%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S9 and Huawei P40 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810 HiSilicon Kirin 810
Max. clock 2700 MHz 2270 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3		 - 6 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72MP18 Mali-G52 MP6
GPU clock 572 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~658 GFLOPS ~551 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1794 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 400 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S9
396
P40 Lite +46%
577
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S9 +5%
1925
P40 Lite
1839
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S9
278085
P40 Lite +17%
325044
AnTuTu Ranking List (165th and 125th place)

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0
ROM One UI 2,1 EMUI 10
OS size 14 GB 14.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 15 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (10 W) No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (40% in 30 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S9
10:13 hr
P40 Lite +78%
18:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S9
15:25 hr
P40 Lite +2%
15:58 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S9
22:38 hr
P40 Lite +48%
33:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/1.7 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.6" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1440p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S9
86 dB
P40 Lite
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2018 February 2020
Release date March 2018 March 2020
Launch price ~ 837 USD ~ 275 USD
SAR (head) 0.362 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.18 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S9. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Huawei P40 Lite.

