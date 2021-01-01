Samsung Galaxy S9 vs Huawei Y6 (2019)
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S9 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9810) that was released on February 25, 2018, against the Huawei Y6 (2019), which is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S9
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 3.8x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (272K versus 71K)
- 101% higher pixel density (568 vs 282 PPI)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Delivers 44% higher maximum brightness (651 against 452 nits)
- Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 10W
- Optical image stabilization
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1794 MHz
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y6 (2019)
- The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
- Weighs 13 grams less
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.8 inches
|6.09 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2960 pixels
|720 x 1560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|568 ppi
|282 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.6%
|79.2%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|-
|96.3%
|PWM
|240 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|7 ms
|41.4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|1391:1
Design and build
|Height
|147.7 mm (5.81 inches)
|156.3 mm (6.15 inches)
|Width
|68.7 mm (2.7 inches)
|73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|163 gramm (5.75 oz)
|150 gramm (5.29 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Gray, Blue, Purple
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810
|MediaTek Helio A22
|Max. clock
|2700 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|4 (4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G72MP18
|PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|572 MHz
|660 MHz
|FLOPS
|~658 GFLOPS
|~42.8 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|1794 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 400 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|One UI 2,1
|EMUI 9
|OS size
|14 GB
|13 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|3020 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi/PMA (10 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (40% in 30 min)
|Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 40 min)
|Full charging time
|1:35 hr
|2:25 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|No
|Lenses
|1 (12 MP)
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|-
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/1.7
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|25 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.6"
|-
|Video resolution
|1440p при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|6
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Budget
|Announced
|February 2018
|March 2019
|Release date
|March 2018
|March 2019
|Launch price
|~ 837 USD
|~ 119 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.362 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.18 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S9 is definitely a better buy.
