Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S9 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9810) that was released on February 25, 2018, against the LG G6, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.