Samsung Galaxy S9 vs LG G6
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S9 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9810) that was released on February 25, 2018, against the LG G6, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S9
- 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (272K versus 128K)
- Shows 8% longer battery life (78 vs 72 hours)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1794 MHz
- Stereo speakers
- Delivers 18% higher maximum brightness (651 against 554 nits)
- More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 9 Octa 9810
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Thinner bezels – 5.03% more screen real estate
- The phone is 1-year newer
Reasons to consider the LG G6
- Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 3300 vs 3000 mAh
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.8 inches
|5.7 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2960 pixels
|1440 x 2880 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.5:9
|18:9
|PPI
|568 ppi
|565 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.6%
|78.57%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|99%
|PWM
|240 Hz
|2410 Hz
|Response time
|7 ms
|31.4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|2809:1
Design and build
|Height
|147.7 mm (5.81 inches)
|148.9 mm (5.86 inches)
|Width
|68.7 mm (2.7 inches)
|71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|163 gramm (5.75 oz)
|163 gramm (5.75 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Metal
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Gray, Blue, Purple
|White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
|Max. clock
|2700 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|4 (2 + 2)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3
|- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo
- 2 cores at 2.342 GHz: Kryo
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G72MP18
|Adreno 530
|GPU clock
|572 MHz
|653 MHz
|FLOPS
|~658 GFLOPS
|~519 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|1794 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 400 GB
|Up to 2048 GB
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|ROM
|One UI 2,1
|LG UX 6
|OS size
|14 GB
|10 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|3300 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi/PMA (10 W)
|Yes, WPC/PMA
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (40% in 30 min)
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:35 hr
|1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4160 x 3120
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|125°
|Lenses
|1 (12 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 30 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of LG G6 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|2592 x 1944
|Aperture
|f/1.7
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|25 mm
|18 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.6"
|-
|Video resolution
|1440p при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|12
|5G support
|No
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2018
|February 2017
|Release date
|March 2018
|April 2017
|Launch price
|~ 837 USD
|~ 650 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.362 W/kg
|0.393 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.18 W/kg
|1.12 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S9 is definitely a better buy.
