Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S9 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9810) that was released on February 25, 2018, against the LG V20, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S9
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Shows 15% longer battery life (78 vs 68 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 10W
  • Thinner bezels – 11.56% more screen real estate
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1794 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 9 Octa 9810
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 10% higher pixel density (568 vs 515 PPI)
Reasons to consider the LG V20
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S9
vs
LG V20

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 5.8 inches 5.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2960 pixels 1440 x 2560 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 16:9
PPI 568 ppi 515 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 4
Screen to body ratio 83.6% 72.04%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
PWM 240 Hz -
Response time 7 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S9 +6%
658 nits
LG V20
622 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 147.7 mm (5.81 inches) 159.5 mm (6.28 inches)
Width 68.7 mm (2.7 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 163 gramm (5.75 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof IP68 Yes
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue, Purple Silver, Gray, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy S9 +16%
83.6%
LG V20
72.04%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S9 and LG V20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810 Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
Max. clock 2700 MHz 2150 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 4 (2 + 2)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3		 - 2 cores at 1.593 GHz: Kryo
- 2 cores at 2.15 GHz: Kryo
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72MP18 Adreno 530
GPU clock 572 MHz 624 MHz
FLOPS ~658 GFLOPS ~498 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1794 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 400 GB Up to 2 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S9
396
LG V20
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S9
1925
LG V20
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S9
278085
LG V20
n/a

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM One UI 2,1 LG UX 5
OS size 14 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3200 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No Yes
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (10 W) No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (40% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:26 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S9 +38%
10:13 hr
LG V20
7:35 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S9 +90%
15:25 hr
LG V20
8:04 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S9 +15%
22:38 hr
LG V20
19:48 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 2 (16 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 29 mm
- Pixel size: 1.132 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX298 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.2" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/1.7 f/1.9
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.6" -
Video resolution 1440p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Galaxy S9
104
LG V20
n/a
Video quality
Galaxy S9
91
LG V20
n/a
Generic camera score
Galaxy S9
99
LG V20
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 12

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S9 +8%
86 dB
LG V20
80 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2018 September 2016
Release date March 2018 September 2016
Launch price ~ 837 USD ~ 325 USD
SAR (head) 0.362 W/kg 0.824 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.18 W/kg 0.892 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S9 is definitely a better buy.

