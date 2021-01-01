Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S9 vs LG V30 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S9 vs LG V30

Samsung Galaxy S9
LG V30

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S9 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9810) that was released on February 25, 2018, against the LG V30, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S9
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 29% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (272K versus 211K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.7 mm narrower
  • The phone is 7-months newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p
Reasons to consider the LG V30
  • Shows 19% longer battery life (93 vs 78 hours)
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 3300 vs 3000 mAh
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S9
vs
LG V30

Display

Type Super AMOLED POLED
Size 5.8 inches 6 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2960 pixels 1440 x 2880 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 18:9
PPI 568 ppi 537 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.6% 81.48%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 100%
PWM 240 Hz 227 Hz
Response time 7 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S9 +7%
651 nits
LG V30
610 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 147.7 mm (5.81 inches) 151.7 mm (5.97 inches)
Width 68.7 mm (2.7 inches) 75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 163 gramm (5.75 oz) 158 gramm (5.57 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue, Purple Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Pink, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S9 +3%
83.6%
LG V30
81.48%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S9 and LG V30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810 Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
Max. clock 2700 MHz 2450 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72MP18 Adreno 540
GPU clock 572 MHz 710 MHz
FLOPS ~658 GFLOPS ~558 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1794 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 400 GB Up to 2 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S9 +3%
400
LG V30
387
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S9 +15%
1915
LG V30
1659
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy S9 +54%
244030
LG V30
158145
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S9 +29%
272368
LG V30
211181
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 7.1.2 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM One UI 2,1 LG UX 6
OS size 14 GB 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3300 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (10 W) Yes (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (40% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (30% in 15 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S9 +9%
10:13 hr
LG V30
9:30 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S9 +5%
15:25 hr
LG V30
14:56 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S9
22:38 hr
LG V30 +49%
33:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 107°
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 2 (16 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 30 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX351 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of LG V30 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/1.7 f/2.2
Focal length 25 mm 22 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.6" 1/5"
Video resolution 1440p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Galaxy S9 +20%
104
LG V30
87
Video quality
Galaxy S9 +25%
91
LG V30
73
Generic camera score
Galaxy S9 +21%
99
LG V30
82

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S9 +2%
86 dB
LG V30
84.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2018 August 2017
Release date March 2018 September 2017
Launch price ~ 837 USD ~ 587 USD
SAR (head) 0.362 W/kg 0.375 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.18 W/kg 1.12 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S9 is definitely a better buy.

