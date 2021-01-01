Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S9 vs OnePlus 6 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S9 vs OnePlus 6

VS
Samsung Galaxy S9
OnePlus 6

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S9 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9810) that was released on February 25, 2018, against the OnePlus 6, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S9
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 41% higher pixel density (568 vs 402 PPI)
  • Delivers 43% higher maximum brightness (651 against 454 nits)
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 10W
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 400GB
  • Stereo speakers
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 6
  • Has a 0.48 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 3300 vs 3000 mAh
  • 32% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (359K versus 272K)
  • 27% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 507 and 400 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S9
vs
OnePlus 6

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 5.8 inches 6.28 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2960 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 19:9
PPI 568 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.6% 84.12%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 97.4%
PWM 240 Hz 236 Hz
Response time 7 ms 3.6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S9 +43%
651 nits
OnePlus 6
454 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 147.7 mm (5.81 inches) 155.7 mm (6.13 inches)
Width 68.7 mm (2.7 inches) 75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 163 gramm (5.75 oz) 177 gramm (6.24 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IPX4
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue, Purple White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S9
83.6%
OnePlus 6 +1%
84.12%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S9 and OnePlus 6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Max. clock 2700 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3		 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache 4 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72MP18 Adreno 630
GPU clock 572 MHz 710 MHz
FLOPS ~658 GFLOPS ~727 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1794 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 400 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S9
400
OnePlus 6 +27%
507
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S9
1915
OnePlus 6 +18%
2253
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy S9
244030
OnePlus 6 +5%
256057
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S9
272368
OnePlus 6 +32%
359957
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Results (261st and 152nd place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2,1 OxygenOS 10.3.1
OS size 14 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3300 mAh
Charge power 15 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (10 W) No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (40% in 30 min) Yes, Dash Charge (60% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S9 +10%
10:13 hr
OnePlus 6
9:19 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S9 +7%
15:25 hr
OnePlus 6
14:27 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S9
22:38 hr
OnePlus 6 +23%
27:42 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 2 (16 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX519 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus 6 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/1.7 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.6" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1440p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Galaxy S9 +4%
104
OnePlus 6
100
Video quality
Galaxy S9 +5%
91
OnePlus 6
87
Generic camera score
Galaxy S9 +3%
99
OnePlus 6
96

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S9 +5%
86 dB
OnePlus 6
81.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2018 May 2018
Release date March 2018 May 2018
Launch price ~ 837 USD ~ 612 USD
SAR (head) 0.362 W/kg 1.33 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.18 W/kg 1.38 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S9. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 6.

