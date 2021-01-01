Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S9 vs OnePlus 6T – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S9 vs OnePlus 6T

Самсунг Галакси С9
VS
Ванплас 6Т
Samsung Galaxy S9
OnePlus 6T

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S9 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9810) that was released on February 25, 2018, against the OnePlus 6T, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S9
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 41% higher pixel density (568 vs 402 PPI)
  • Delivers 46% higher maximum brightness (651 against 445 nits)
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 10W
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 400GB
  • Stereo speakers
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 6T
  • Has a 0.61 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 3700 vs 3000 mAh
  • Shows 15% longer battery life (90 vs 78 hours)
  • 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (300K versus 272K)
  • 28% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 510 and 400 points
  • The phone is 8-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S9
vs
OnePlus 6T

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 5.8 inches 6.41 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2960 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 568 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 83.6% 85.89%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.6%
PWM 240 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 7 ms 9 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S9 +46%
651 nits
OnePlus 6T
445 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 147.7 mm (5.81 inches) 157.5 mm (6.2 inches)
Width 68.7 mm (2.7 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 163 gramm (5.75 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IPX4
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue, Purple Black, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S9
83.6%
OnePlus 6T +3%
85.89%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S9 and OnePlus 6T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Max. clock 2700 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3		 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache 4 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72MP18 Adreno 630
GPU clock 572 MHz 710 MHz
FLOPS ~658 GFLOPS ~727 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1794 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 400 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S9
400
OnePlus 6T +28%
510
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S9
1915
OnePlus 6T +23%
2353
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy S9
244030
OnePlus 6T +20%
291757
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S9
272368
OnePlus 6T +10%
300845
AnTuTu 8 Android Smartphone Scores (261st and 217th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2,1 OxygenOS 10.3.1
OS size 14 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3700 mAh
Charge power 15 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (10 W) No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (40% in 30 min) Yes, Dash Charge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S9
10:13 hr
OnePlus 6T +19%
12:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S9
15:25 hr
OnePlus 6T +1%
15:40 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S9
22:38 hr
OnePlus 6T +30%
29:08 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 2 (16 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX519 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Depth lens - - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX376 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus 6T from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/1.7 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.6" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1440p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Galaxy S9 +3%
104
OnePlus 6T
101
Video quality
Generic camera score
Galaxy S9 +1%
99
OnePlus 6T
98

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S9 +7%
86 dB
OnePlus 6T
80.5 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2018 October 2018
Release date March 2018 February 2019
Launch price ~ 837 USD ~ 625 USD
SAR (head) 0.362 W/kg 1.552 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.18 W/kg 1.269 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S9. But if the performance and battery life are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 6T.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S10
2. Galaxy S9 and Redmi Note 8 Pro
3. Galaxy S9 and Galaxy A51
4. Galaxy S9 and Galaxy A71
5. Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S20
6. OnePlus 6T and Redmi Note 8 Pro
7. OnePlus 6T and Mi 9
8. OnePlus 6T and Redmi Note 8
9. OnePlus 6T and P40 Pro
10. OnePlus 6T and OnePlus 7

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish