Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S9 vs Oppo A52 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S9 vs Oppo A52

Самсунг Галакси С9
Samsung Galaxy S9
VS
Оппо А52
Oppo A52

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S9 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9810) that was released on February 25, 2018, against the Oppo A52, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 26 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S9
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 62% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (278K versus 171K)
  • 40% higher pixel density (568 vs 405 PPI)
  • Delivers 40% higher maximum brightness (658 against 470 nits)
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 10W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p
Reasons to consider the Oppo A52
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S9
vs
Oppo A52

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 5.8 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2960 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 20:9
PPI 568 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 83.6% 82.7%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.8%
PWM 240 Hz Not detected
Response time 7 ms 31.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1587:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S9 +40%
658 nits
Oppo A52
470 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 147.7 mm (5.81 inches) 162.2 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 68.7 mm (2.7 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 163 gramm (5.75 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue, Purple White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy S9 +1%
83.6%
Oppo A52
82.7%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S9 and Oppo A52 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810 Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Max. clock 2700 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72MP18 Adreno 610
GPU clock 572 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~658 GFLOPS ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1794 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 400 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S9 +26%
396
Oppo A52
314
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S9 +40%
1925
Oppo A52
1374
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S9 +62%
278085
Oppo A52
171553
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Android Results (165th and 287th place)

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0
ROM One UI 2,1 ColorOS 7.1
OS size 14 GB 16.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (10 W) No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (40% in 30 min) Yes (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 2:37 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S9
10:13 hr
Oppo A52
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S9
15:25 hr
Oppo A52
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S9
22:38 hr
Oppo A52
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 4 (12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/1.7 f/2
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.6" -
Video resolution 1440p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 12

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S9
86 dB
Oppo A52 +5%
90.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2018 April 2020
Release date March 2018 April 2020
Launch price ~ 837 USD ~ 225 USD
SAR (head) 0.362 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.18 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S9 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy S10e and Galaxy S9
2. Apple iPhone 11 and Samsung Galaxy S9
3. Apple iPhone XS and Samsung Galaxy S9
4. Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus and Galaxy S9
5. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and Galaxy S9
6. Samsung Galaxy A51 and Oppo A52
7. Huawei Honor 9X and Oppo A52
8. Oppo A5 (2020) and Oppo A52
9. Oppo A72 and Oppo A52

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish