Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S9 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9810) that was released on February 25, 2018, against the Oppo A72, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 26 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.